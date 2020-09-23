Another 100m victory for Yupun Abeykoon (Video)

Yupun Abeykoon of Sri Lanka won third place in the men's 100m event at the International Athletics Championships race held in Switzerland.



Yupun finished the race in 10.24 seconds, where many of the world's top athletes participated.



Yupun also set a new Sri Lankan record by finishing the 100m in 10.16 seconds at the Anhalt International Athletics Championships in Deso, Germany last week.



However, the winner of this race in Switzerland was the Commonwealth champion Akani Simbini of South Africa.



He finished the race with a time of 10.02 seconds.



Second place went to Filippo Totu of Italy, who finished the race in 10.07 seconds.



