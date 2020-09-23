Messi's surname becomes a Trade Mark

The General Court of the European Union yesterday approved the registration of the surname of Argentina and Barcelona's Lionel Messi, as a trade mark.
Messi the world's highest-paid footballer was involved in a lawsuit with a Spanish bicycle maker for nine years.
Messi has been crowned the best footballer in the world six times.
