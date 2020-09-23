Akila Dhananjaya's one year suspension ends tomorrow

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dhananjaya's one year ban imposed on September 19 last year will end tomorrow.



Accordingly, if he passes the action test, he will have the opportunity to participate in international competitions.



He was banned for the first time in December 2018 and was allowed to return to international cricket after passing a subsequent bowling test.



However, a one-year ban was imposed in September after problems with his action resurfaced in August last year.