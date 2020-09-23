IPL starts - first match between Mumbai and CSK

The first match of the IPL between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings started in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.



Lasith Malinga, one of the strongest players in the Mumbai Indians squad, will not be in the squad and will be replaced by Australian fast bowler James Pattinson.



It is also reported that all the teams will include new Indian players.



Mumbai Indians batting first have made 85 runs for the loss of two wickets in the 10th over.