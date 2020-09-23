Delhi win the match against Kings XI in the super over (Photos)

Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over to get their IPL 2020 campaign off to a winning start.The match was tied at the end of the 20th over, with the umpire disallowing a run calling it short. Delhi withstood the pressure and got both the wickets of the Kings XI team for two runs setting them a victory target of three runs to win in the super over.Delhi scored 157 for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Kings XI levelled the score in the third ball of the 20th over and with just one run required of the last three ball, Mayank Agrawal who was batting on 89 missed the fourth ball and was caught in the fifth ball going for a boundary to a full toss.Chris Jordon who played the last ball of the innings only managed to give a catch and the scores remained tied. MArcus Stoinis bowled the 20th over.SCORECARD SUMMARYDELHI CAPITALS157/8 (20 overs)Marcus Stoinis 53 (21)Shreyas Iyer 39 (32)Mohammed Shami 3/15(4)Sheldon Cottrell 2/24(4)KINGS XI PUNJAB157/8(20 overs)Mayank Agarwal 89 (60)KL Rahul 21 (19)Ravichandran Ashwin 2/2(1)Kagiso Rabada 2/28(4)