සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Delhi win the match against Kings XI in the super over (Photos)

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 14:14

Delhi+win+the+match+against+Kings+XI+in+the+super+over+%28Photos%29
Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over to get their IPL 2020 campaign off to a winning start.

The match was tied at the end of the 20th over, with the umpire disallowing a run calling it short. Delhi withstood the pressure and got both the wickets of the Kings XI team for two runs setting them a victory target of three runs to win in the super over.

Delhi scored 157 for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Kings XI levelled the score in the third ball of the 20th over and with just one run required of the last three ball, Mayank Agrawal who was batting on 89 missed the fourth ball and was caught in the fifth ball going for a boundary to a full toss.

Chris Jordon who played the last ball of the innings only managed to give a catch and the scores remained tied. MArcus Stoinis bowled the 20th over.

SCORECARD SUMMARY

DELHI CAPITALS157/8 (20 overs)
Marcus Stoinis 53 (21)
Shreyas Iyer 39 (32)
Mohammed Shami 3/15(4)
Sheldon Cottrell 2/24(4)

KINGS XI PUNJAB157/8(20 overs)
Mayank Agarwal 89 (60)
KL Rahul 21 (19)
Ravichandran Ashwin 2/2(1)
Kagiso Rabada 2/28(4)

 

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.