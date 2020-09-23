සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

PCR test during Bangladesh training - scheduled to tour Sri Lanka from the 27

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 13:52

The Bangladesh squad, which is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for three Test matches, has already begun training.

The Board of Control for Cricket in Bangladesh has announced that the 27-member squad will train based on health recommendations in an isolated area.

However, one of the athletes who was training was showing symptoms of coronavirus and was sent in for a PCR test.

Although it was confirmed that he was not infected with the virus, he was kept isolated from other players during training.

The Bangladesh Test cricket team is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka on September 27th and the first Test is scheduled to begin on October 23 at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy.

