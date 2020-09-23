IPL+Match+3+-Sunrisers+Hyderabad+vs+Royal+Challengers+Bangalore+

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League will be played in Dubai today (21).
The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers squad includes Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers, while the Sunrisers squad, led by David Warner, includes Johnny Bairstow, as well as Afghan cricketers Mohamed Nabi and Rashid Khan.
