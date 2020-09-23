සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

IPL Match 3 - RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 9:27

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match yesterday (21).

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first. RCB scored 163 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs.

Devdutt Padikkal scored 56 runs and A.B. De Villiers scored 51 runs.

In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad were all out for 153 in 19 overs with 4 balls to spare.

England's Johnny Bairstow scored 61 while Yuzvendra Chahal took three for 18.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE 163/5(20 overs)
Devdutt Padikkal 56 (42) AB de Villiers 51 (30)
Abhishek Sharma 1/16(2) Vijay Shankar 1/14(1.2)

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD153(19.4 overs)
Jonny Bairstow 61 (43) Manish Pandey 34 (33)
Yuzvendra Chahal 3/18(4)
Shivam Dube 2/15(3

Today Rajasthan Royals will play against Chennai Supers Kings.

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
