IPL Match 3 - RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match yesterday (21).



Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field first. RCB scored 163 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs.



Devdutt Padikkal scored 56 runs and A.B. De Villiers scored 51 runs.



In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad were all out for 153 in 19 overs with 4 balls to spare.



England's Johnny Bairstow scored 61 while Yuzvendra Chahal took three for 18.



ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE 163/5(20 overs)

Devdutt Padikkal 56 (42) AB de Villiers 51 (30)

Abhishek Sharma 1/16(2) Vijay Shankar 1/14(1.2)



SUNRISERS HYDERABAD153(19.4 overs)

Jonny Bairstow 61 (43) Manish Pandey 34 (33)

Yuzvendra Chahal 3/18(4)

Shivam Dube 2/15(3



Today Rajasthan Royals will play against Chennai Supers Kings.