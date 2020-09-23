IPL match 5: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in yesterday's IPL match.



Batting first, Mumbai scored 195 runs for the loss of five wickets at the end of their allotted 20 overs.



In reply Kolkata could score only 146 runs at the end of 20 overs.



Rohit Sharma the winning captain was also adjudged as the Man of the Match for scoring 80 runs in 54 balls.



MUMBAI INDIANS195/5(20 overs)

Rohit Sharma 80 (54) Suryakumar Yadav 47 (28)

Shivam Mavi 2/32(4), Andre Russell 1/17(2)



KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS146/9(20 overs)

Pat Cummins 33 (12) Dinesh Karthik 30 (23)

James Pattinson 2/25(4), Rahul Chahar 2/26(4)





