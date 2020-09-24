Cricket: New Zealand government gives green light for Pakistan and West Indies tours

The New Zealand government has approved Pakistan and West Indies cricket teams to tour New Zealand.



New Zealand Cricket has announced that the West Indies and Pakistan teams have been given permission to tour New Zealand from November this year to January next year.



These tours are in line with the ICC international cricket calendar.



In addition, New Zealand intends to invite Bangladesh for a limited overs tournament in February next year.



New Zealand is considered to have successfully controlled the global covid 19 pandemic, but its borders have not yet been opened to foreigners.