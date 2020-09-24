සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

IPL Match 6 - Kings XI Punjab demolish Virat Kohli led RCB - RCB lose by 97 runs (Highlights)

Friday, 25 September 2020 - 10:02

Kings XI Punjab came out with a near perfect performance after the last over heartbreak in the previous match where they failed to score the winning run required in the final three balls of the 20th over to end up losing the match in a super over.

Royal Challenges Bangalore led by Indian Captain Virat Kohli had no answers to Kings XI Punjab with Kohil himself dropping two easy catches during the 17th and 18th overs. Virat Kohli said that it cost them almost an additional 40 runs during the post match presentation.

Making matters worse Kohli was dismissed after making just one run in five balls. Kohli pulled a ball from West Indian paceman Sheldon Cottrel which sliced straight up for Bishnoi who had to wait what seemed like an age before taking the catch.

Rahul who batted through the innings paced it to near-perfection making most of the RCB fielding lapses as he finished with an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls - the highest score by an Indian in the IPL and fourth-highest overall in the tournament.

Kings XI's twin leg spinners Ravi Bishnoi and M Ashwin ended with three wickets apiece, but it was KL Rahul's 132 which included a stunning late assault that paved away for the thumping win.

RCB chasing 207 in 20 overs eventually fizzled out for 109 runs in 17 overs. 

Kings XI Punjab beat RCB by 97 runs to record the first points of the tournament for them.

KINGS XI PUNJAB206/3(20 overs)
KL Rahul* 132 (69), Mayank Agarwal26 (20)
Shivam Dube 2/33(3), Yuzvendra Chahal 1/25(4)

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE109(17 overs)
Washington Sundar 30 (27), AB de Villiers 28 (18)
Murugan Ashwin 3/21(3), Ravi Bishnoi 3/32(4)


