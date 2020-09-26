සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

55th edition of Army Road Race begins

Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 8:12

The 55th edition of the Army Road Race started in the early hours of this morning (26) with Army chief Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva present.

The race began from near the Army headquarters and will make its way via the parliament roundabout, Battaramulla, Malambe, Athurugiriya, Godagama, High Level Road and ends near Army Physical Training School at Panagoda.

