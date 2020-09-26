Zimbabwe+permitted+to+tour+Pakistan+next+month

Zimbabwe Cricket have been granted permission by their government to travel to Pakistan for their proposed white-ball tour next month.



The series will feature three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is, and begins on 30 October.



The ODIs, which will be hosted in Multan, will be a part of ICC's Cricket World Cup Super League. T



The T20Is will be played in Rawalpindi.



Zimbabwe have already begun preparations for the tour and a 25-member provisional squad has been called up for a training camp now under way.