සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Zimbabwe permitted to tour Pakistan next month

Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 13:29

Zimbabwe+permitted+to+tour+Pakistan+next+month
Zimbabwe Cricket have been granted permission by their government to travel to Pakistan for their proposed white-ball tour next month.

The series will feature three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is, and begins on 30 October.

The ODIs, which will be hosted in Multan, will be a part of ICC's Cricket World Cup Super League. T

The T20Is will be played in Rawalpindi.

Zimbabwe have already begun preparations for the tour and a 25-member provisional squad has been called up for a training camp now under way.

Trending News

At least 22 killed in Ukraine military plane crash
26 September 2020
At least 22 killed in Ukraine military plane crash
Two million Covid-19 deaths 'very likely' even with vaccine – WHO
26 September 2020
Two million Covid-19 deaths 'very likely' even with vaccine – WHO
MT New Diamond’s owners agree to fully settle Rs. 442 m claim
26 September 2020
MT New Diamond’s owners agree to fully settle Rs. 442 m claim
Showers in several provinces today
26 September 2020
Showers in several provinces today
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,349
26 September 2020
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,349

International News

Seven detained after knife attack in Paris
26 September 2020
Seven detained after knife attack in Paris
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
24 September 2020
Violence erupts in US with the court decision not to charge the police officers who shot Breonna Taylor - Curfew declared
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
24 September 2020
Deepika Padukonne issued notice to appear before drugs probe
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
24 September 2020
25 killed in Nigerian highway crash
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.