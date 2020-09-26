සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka hangs in the balance

Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 15:31

Bangladesh's proposed Sri Lanka tour for a three-match Test series hangs in the balance.

It may have to be rescheduled once again as Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley Silva informed Bangladesh they are bound to abide by the regulations of the national task force formed to prevent a Covid-19 epidemic in the country.

Silva said they would get a health guideline from the Covid-19 task force for touring sides and they will pass it to the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

If BCB agrees to abide by that, the tour will continue. But if BCB says no, the tour must see another change in the schedule, he said.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi fast bowler Jayed, who was in the 27-man camp ahead of the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, has tested positive for the Covid-19.

