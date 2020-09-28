IPL Match 10 : Mumbai vs RCB - Will Isuru Udana spoil Mahela's strategy and take RCB home

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians is just a few hours away.



This is one of the most exciting matches for Sri Lankan cricket fans in the IPL this year.



Critics say that the immediate reason for this is the presence of former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene as the coach of the Mumbai team. Lasith Malinga will be missing this year's IPL on personal reasons and if not would have been in the starting line up. Mumbai skipper Rohith Sharma has mentioned that they are missing Lasith.



Meanwhile, foreign sports media have reported that Sri Lankan superstar Isuru Udana is likely to play in today's match.



Isuru Udana is the only Sri Lankan to represent in the IPL this year.



Dale Steyn had a forgettable match a couple of days, and Isuru Udana with his trademark deceptive slower ball, brilliant fielding and explosive batting could edge either Dale Steyn or Chris Morris.



The nature of the pitch would be a critical factor in the final team selection.



The players that will most likely be playing in the game today has been picked by experts.



Mumbai Indians (probable):



1 Quinton de Kock (wk),

2 Rohit Sharma (capt),

3 Suryakumar Yadav,

4 Saurabh Tiwary,

5 Kieron Pollard,

6 Hardik Pandya,

7 Krunal Pandya,

8 James Pattinson/Nathan Coulter-Nile,

9 Rahul Chahar,

10 Trent Boult,

11 Jasprit Bumrah





Royal Challengers Bangalore (probable)



1 Aaron Finch,

2 Devdutt Padikkal,

3 Virat Kohli (capt),

4 AB de Villiers,

5 Josh Philippe (wk),

6 Shivam Dube,

7 Washington Sundar,

8 Dale Steyn/Chris Morris/Isuru Udana,

9 Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj,

10 Yuzvendra Chahal,

11 Navdeep Saini