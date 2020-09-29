IPL match 10: Isuru Udana bowls the crucial final over help RCB to secure a nail biting victory over Mumbai Indians

Another scintillating IPL match was witnessed yesterday between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.



The match was tied at the end of 20 overs (201/3 vs 201 /5) for both teams and Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious after the one-over eliminator (super over).



Sri Lankan all rounder Isuru Udana played his first match in the IPL replacing Dale Steyn who had a night to forget in the previous match. Isuru Udana justified his selection ensuring victory for RCB with two crucial wickets one at the start of the innings and then accounting for the well set batsmen Ishan Kishan who was dismissed for 99 in the 19th over.



Isuru Udana was entrusted with the task of defending 19 runs in the final over against a rampaging Mumbai Indians team.



Ishan Kishan on 86 made from 54 balls and the hard hitting superstar Kieron Pollard on a blistering 55 made in 22 balls were ready to take on Isuru Udana.



Isuru Udana who was equal to the task and would have sealed victory if not for a catch that was dropped off Ishan Kishan, which ended up ricocheting off the fielder's hand for a six. However Isuru Udana managed to take the match to the super over by denying Mumbai the elusive run.



This is how Isuru Udana defended 19 runs which was needed to win



19.1 - Udana to Ishan Kishan, 1 run

19.2 - Udana to Pollard, 1 run off a slower ball

19.3 - Udana to Ishan Kishan, SIX runs with the ball tipped over the boundary - a dropped chance

19.4 - Udana to Ishan Kishan, SIX runs taking Kishan to 99

Five to win in two balls

19.5 - Udana to Ishan Kishan, OUT - Easy catch taken at deep midwicket a slower length ball outside off.

Five to win and four for a tie a super over

19.6 - Udana to Pollard, FOUR runs - a slower short ball



Saini from RCB was given the super over and he bowled a remarkable over to restrict the power packed Mumbai Indians to only seven runs.



AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, came out to face the Super Over from death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah who has attributed his skill to Lasith Malinga.



However unlike his mentor Jasprit Bumrah was unable to take his team to victory with Virat Kohli securing victory with a well timed shot to square leg boundary.



ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE 201/3(20 overs)

AB de Villiers 55* (24), Devdutt Padikkal 54 (40)

Trent Boult 2/34(4) , Rahul Chahar 1/31(4)



MUMBAI INDIANS 201/5(20 overs)

Ishan Kishan 99 (58), Kieron Pollard 60* (24)

Isuru Udana 2/45(4), Washington Sundar 1/12(4)



AB de Villiers was named man of the match.



Kohli speaking at the post match conference said "I wish I was AB de Villiers to be honest! I think he was coming off a long break. Some of the shots he played were outstanding. Good with the gloves as well. You speak with him and he keeps things simple. Doesn't watch a lot of cricket, enjoys his life, enjoys his golf. Comes out here relaxed and backs his ability".



RCB now has four points from three matches and are placed third in the points table.



