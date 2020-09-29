New+Zealand+cricket+to+resume+after+coronavirus+with+consecutive+tours

Pakistan, West Indies, Australia and Bangladesh cricket teams will tour New Zealand in the next few months, according to the New Zealand cricket board.



Accordingly, international cricket in New Zealand will begin next November with a tour of the West Indies after a long break due to the global coronavirus epidemic.



Some of the New Zealand players are currently playing the IPL.



New Zealand and the West Indies will play three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests.



The Pakistan cricket team will then travel to New Zealand, where they will play three Twenty20 matches and two Tests.



The Australian team will then travel to New Zealand for a five-match tour with Bangladesh set to arrive in March.