IPL match 11 : The test of Indian batting vs International batting firepower - Sunrisers take on high riding Delhi

The high riding Delhi Capitals at the top of the points table will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad that is still to get their campaign going and lingering at the bottom of the points table after losing their two matches.



While it is still early days in the IPL, skipper David Warner of Sunrisers needs a big innings.



Delhi was extremely lucky to win against Kings XI Punjab in the super over, in a match that should have been won if not for an alleged umpiring error on a short run and the brain freeze by the Kings XI players with one run to get in three balls after levelling the score.



However, Delhi had a walk in the park with a clinical performance against MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings.



The Delhi strength is in the bowling with the South African Kagiso Rabada leading the show, with help from compatriot Anrich Nortje in the pace department and the veteran Amit Mishra and Axar Patel coming up good with the spin, especially after Ravichandran Ashwin injured himself in the opening match. Delhi Capitals, have one of the most balanced bowling attacks in the tournament. Despite two of their first-choice bowlers - Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin - being unavailable



Sunrisers' strength is the batting with England white-ball specialist Jonny Bairstow leading the charge with David Warner who has had a purple run in the IPLs.



The sensational Afghanistan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi are match-winners themselves.



Today's match would be a test of pace from Delhi and Spin from SRH while the Indian batting depth at Delhi will meet the international batting firepower of Sunrisers.



In the ten IPL matches played so far two have already gone to the super over while there have been some stunning turnarounds and high run chases with Rajasthan Royals leading the way with an, all-time record Run chase against Kings XI.



Likely XIs according to international media.

Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Amit Mishra, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Avesh Khan



Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Jonny Bairstow (wk), 3 Manish Pandey, 4 Vijay Shankar/Wriddhiman Saha, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Abdul Samad, 7 Abhishek Sharma, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 Khaleel Ahmed/T Natarajan





