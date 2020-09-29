IPL match 11: Sunrisers beat table leaders, all four International stars perform

In a rare occurrence where all four international stars of an IPL team clicked together, Sunriser's recorded their first victory at the 2020 IPL beating Table leaders Delhi convincingly.



It was a match up between might of the young Indian batting talent vs the International batting powerhouse of David Warner(Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Johnny Bairstow (England).



Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi on the power packed performance of their four international stars. The three international batting stars proved their worth in gold by scoring 85% of the runs with 53,45 & 41, while Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) produced yet another masterclass with three crucial wickets when Sunrisers were defending to take his side to victory.



Delhi who has one of the more balanced bowling attacks restricted the Sunrisers to 162/4 with Kane Willamson showing the world that he can adapt to any format with some outrageous shots in making a quickfire 41 in 26 balls on a pitch that others struggled for fluency.



However, the Indian batting combination of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were unable to tackle the score on a tricky pitch exploited to the maximum by Man of the Match Rashid Khan and backed by paceman Thangarasu Natarajan.



Natarajan is a left-arm quick who first came to the attention of IPL scouts when he bowled six yorkers back-to-back in a Super Over against Abhinav Mukund and Washington Sundar. It has been reported that Muttiah Muralitharan, the Sunrisers bowling coach who has also worked in the TNPL, played an influential role in Sunrisers bidding for Natarajan.



Sunrisers managed to come up the points table to sixth place due to their superior run rate with this victory.



Currently only Rajasthan Royals are unbeaten with all other teams beating each other early in the tournament showing that the team are equally balanced with any team able to topple the other.



IPL 2020 seems to be heading for some interesting matches in the future.



SUNRISERS HYDERABAD162/4(20 overs)

Jonny Bairstow 53 (48), David Warner 45 (33)

Kagiso Rabada, 2/21(4) Amit Mishra 2/35(4)



DELHI CAPITALS147/7(20 overs)

Shikhar Dhawan 34 (31), Rishabh Pant 28 (27)

Rashid Khan 3/14(4), Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/25(4)