Saturday, 09 May 2020 - 12:07
Win 50,000 by watching "Ahas Maliga" on weekdays from 8.30pm -9.00pm (Video)
12

Shares
1,513

Views

The 'Ahasha Maliga', which has kept the audience spellbound without any hindrance, is now ready to relieve your stress and make you a winner.

You can be a winner by watching ‘Ahasha Maligawa' every day of the week.

2.2 million rupees will be given to during 22 days, with 50,000 rupees given for two people every day.

Each weekday from 8.30 pm to 9:00 pm, while viewing 'Ahasha Maliga', two questions will be asked based on the drama which need to be answered. You get an opportunity to win Rs.50,000 by answering the questions.

 All you need to do is to answer the two questions and soon as you answer them send a text,

HTF [space] [Question Number] [space] [Correct Answer Number] [space] Name, enter your area including the National Identity Card number and SMS to 7766.

If you are the lucky TV fan of the day, your name will appear on the screen during the drama ‘me Adarai Maan Adaraai' drama, and you need to call Hiru within 3 minutes to the number given.

 Your money will be in your hands as soon as your identity is confirmed.





