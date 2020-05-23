Friday, 15 May 2020 - 7:31

Malaysia drops charges against Wolf of Wall Street producer

2

Shares 349

Views

Prosecutors in Malaysia have dropped charges against Wolf of Wall Street producer Riza Aziz over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.



Riza, stepson of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, was accused of money-laundering over allegations he received 250 million dollars from 1MDB - a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.



He has agreed to pay a sum back, but officials are not saying how much.







