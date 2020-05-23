Faf+du+Plessis+ready+to+join+the+South+African+team

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 10:58

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis has said that he is ready to join South Africa in Tests, ODIs and T20s.

He stepped down from captaincy and has been rested for the past few limited-overs tournaments in South Africa.

The massive loss by South Africa against India in Test, with a group of inexperienced south African players is widely regarded as a reason for Faf du Plessis’s new arrival.