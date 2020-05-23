Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 14:42

Cricketer Ben Stokes runs a 21km marathon for charity - finishes in 1 hour and 29 minutes

2

Shares 283

Views

Cricketer Ben Stokes has joined a marathon to raise money for England residents suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic.



He finished the 21-kilometer long marathon in one hour and 39 minutes.



There are 94,990 cases of coronavirus in the UK and 29,427 people have died.