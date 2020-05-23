Thursday, 07 May 2020 - 11:40

A decision on the Premier League football tournament on Monday

Richard Bevan, CEO of the British Premier League Managers' Association, said that the 2019-2020 Premier League football season could be canceled if the football clubs do not agree.



An election is due to be held next Monday regarding this matter. With the expansion of the Coronavirus, the tournament was suspended from March.