Qualifying matches for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup which were to be held in SL postponed

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 6:56

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that qualifying matches for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will be postponed.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier was due to take place in Sri Lanka between 3 and 19 July, where three teams were to qualify for the 2021 tournament to be held in New Zealand

According to the ICC media release, ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “In light of the continuing travel restrictions, global health concerns and government and public health authority advice we have decided to postpone two further upcoming qualifying events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and the Europe qualifier to the U19 Cricket World Cup 2022”.

Chris Tetley further states that the priority during this difficult period is to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community and that they will take well-informed, responsible decisions in relation to both postponing events and resuming international cricket.