Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 8:16

If IPL is not held this year, Indian cricket board to lose nearly US 530 million

The Indian Cricket Board says that if the Indian Premier League is not held this year, it would suffered loss of around US $ 530 million.

Treasurer of the Association Arun Dhumal said that a decision has not yet been made regarding the reduction of salaries of the players.

The Indian Premier League, which started in 2008, was postponed for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IP is the world's most valuable tournament and is valued at US$ 6.7 billion.