Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 13:41

Sri Lankan cricketers to resume practices from June

CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket Ashley de Silva stated that the National Cricket team is expected to resume training from the 1st of next month with the advice of the health sector.



Representatives of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), coach of the national cricket team, Micky Arthur, captains of the One Day, Test and T20 teams are scheduled to hold a special discussion at the SLC today.



It has also been proposed that a proper program should be devised for the health of sportsmen and sportswomen before the resumption of domestic and international cricket tournaments.