Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 19:05

Barber Assam appointed as captain of the ODI and T20 teams of Pakistan

Barber Assam has been appointed as the captain of the ODI and T20 teams of Pakistan while Azhar Ali will be the Test captain.



Pakistani head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that this was the right decision for Pakistan cricket.