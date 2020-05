Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:53

If the coronavirus threat declines, India cricket team will tour Sri Lanka next month

Arun Dumal, treasurer of the Indian Cricket Board says that, if the corona spread threat declines, the Indian cricket team will tour Sri Lanka next month.



He said he would not hesitate to suspend the tournament if there is a problem to the safety and health of the players.