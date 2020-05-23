Pakistan+looking+forward+to+the+tour+of+England+-+Chartered+flights%2C+empty+grounds%2C+health+checks+but+cricket+to+go+on
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 9:59
Pakistan looking forward to the tour of England - Chartered flights, empty grounds, health checks but cricket to go on
Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed optimism regarding the Pakistan tour of England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and the Cricket Board of England have also signed an agreement with the Pakistan team, to tour England next summer.

However, due to the global covid 19 pandemic, cricket matches have been stopped all over the world.

Another discussion was held between the two cricket boards on Friday about how to ensure the health of the players if the England tour is to take place.

Pakistan is all set to tour England in July to play three Tests and three T20 internationals in a bio-secure environment with the PCB giving its approval to their English counterparts during a video link meeting on Friday.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive, Wasim Khan told a news channel that the PCB has agreed “in principle” to tour England in July according to foreign meida reports. 

During the discussions held via video link, it has been agreed that Pakistan would play the matches behind closed doors at grounds which have hotels inside the grounds.

The PCB chief has said that 25 players will travel to England on four chartered flights in the first week of July and that the series will be played behind closed doors after the players have completed their quarantine period.

Wasim Khan, insisted that the health and safety of players would be paramount and no player would be forced to go to England. According to reports he has that if a player doesn’t want to go, they will accept their decision and take no disciplinary action. However, based on his information, every player wants to join the tour.

Wasim has said that the safety measures to be adopted for the series include matches to be played in empty stadiums, Pakistan to travel to London via chartered flights and players to be tested for the virus and quarantined if necessary.

Biosecurity arrangements also will be made by the host country and medical staff will remain with the team throughout the tour. All players will be tested and regular temperature checks will be taken. 

