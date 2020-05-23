Tuesday, 19 May 2020 - 21:10

Pakistan ODI captain Babar Assam expects Pakistan to be in the top three

Pakistan ODI captain Babar Assam says he hopes to bring the Pakistan team into the top three of the ODI rankings.



He said he hopes to follow Imran Khan's leadership style of the 1992 Cricket World Cup.



Pakistan are currently sixth in the ODI rankings.