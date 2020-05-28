பொது மக்களுக்கான ஓர் விசேட செய்தி..!

கொவிட் 19 தொற்று பரவலை தடுப்பது குறித்த பொது மற்றும் தொழில்முறை நடவடிக்கைகள் குறித்து சுகாதார அமைச்சு சில அறிவுறுத்தல்களை வெளியிட்டுள்ளது.
சுகாதார சேவை பணிப்பாளர் நாயகம் மருத்துவர் அனில் ஜாசிங்கவின் ஆலாசனைக்கமைய 46 சுகாதார வழிமுறைகள் வெளியிடப்பட்டுள்ளது.
இது குறித்த விபரங்கள் இணைப்பு
|1. Use of Taxi services
|DOWNLOAD
|2. Use of Trishaws
|DOWNLOAD
|3. Riding a Bicycle
|DOWNLOAD
|4. Users of Walkways
|DOWNLOAD
|5. Conduct of conferences & seminars
|DOWNLOAD
|6. Tuition Classes
|DOWNLOAD
|7. Public meetings
|DOWNLOAD
|8. Resumption of General and Family Practice amidst COVID threat
|DOWNLOAD
|9. Security Officers
|DOWNLOAD
|10. Photographers & Videographers
|DOWNLOAD
|11. Public and private vehicle parking
|DOWNLOAD
|12. Communications & Electronic Shops
|DOWNLOAD
|13. Places of Alcohol and Tobacco Sale
|DOWNLOAD
|14. Child day care centres and pre-schools
|DOWNLOAD
|15. Care Homes for Older Persons
|DOWNLOAD
|16. Prisons
|DOWNLOAD
|17. Weddings in hotels & reception halls
|DOWNLOAD
|18. Funeral Houses
|DOWNLOAD
|19. Places of worship
|DOWNLOAD
|20. Parks (ChildrenPublic)
|DOWNLOAD
|21. Visiting family and friends
|DOWNLOAD
|22. Swimming pools and beaches
|DOWNLOAD
|23. Indoor Sports Halls and Sports Classes
|DOWNLOAD
|24. Gymnasium
|DOWNLOAD
|25. Banks
|DOWNLOAD
|26. Large and medium sized Industries
|DOWNLOAD
|27. Offices (Public and Private)
|DOWNLOAD
|28. Construction Sites
|DOWNLOAD
|29. Garages
|DOWNLOAD
|30. Shops (General)
|DOWNLOAD
|31. Supermarkets
|DOWNLOAD
|32. Groceries Small boutiques
|DOWNLOAD
|33. Restaurants
|DOWNLOAD
|34. Government Ministries Departments and any other authorities
|DOWNLOAD
|35. Clothing shops
|DOWNLOAD
|36. Open Markets
|DOWNLOAD
|37. Street vendors
|DOWNLOAD
|38. Use of public buses
|DOWNLOAD
|39. Use of Trains
|DOWNLOAD
|40. Barber and Beauty Salons
|DOWNLOAD
|41. Postal Services
|DOWNLOAD
|42. Mobile Food Vendors; RawWashable Food
|DOWNLOAD
|43. Mobile Food Vendors; Ready to Eat Food Items, including Bakery
|DOWNLOAD
|44. Garbage Handlers, Street Cleaner and Cleaning Staff
|DOWNLOAD
|45. Tailors and dressmakers
|DOWNLOAD
|46. Tourism and hotel sector
|DOWNLOAD