இரண்டு வயதுக்கு குறைவான பிள்ளைகளுக்கு முக கவசம் அவசியமில்லை

Thursday, 28 May 2020 - 13:56

%E0%AE%87%E0%AE%B0%E0%AE%A3%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%9F%E0%AF%81+%E0%AE%B5%E0%AE%AF%E0%AE%A4%E0%AF%81%E0%AE%95%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%95%E0%AF%81+%E0%AE%95%E0%AF%81%E0%AE%B1%E0%AF%88%E0%AE%B5%E0%AE%BE%E0%AE%A9+%E0%AE%AA%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%B3%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%B3%E0%AF%88%E0%AE%95%E0%AE%B3%E0%AF%81%E0%AE%95%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%95%E0%AF%81+%E0%AE%AE%E0%AF%81%E0%AE%95+%E0%AE%95%E0%AE%B5%E0%AE%9A%E0%AE%AE%E0%AF%8D+%E0%AE%85%E0%AE%B5%E0%AE%9A%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%AF%E0%AE%AE%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%B2%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%B2%E0%AF%88
இரண்டு வயதுக்கு குறைவான பிள்ளைகளுக்கு முக கவசம் அணிவதனை தவிர்குமாறு சுகாதார பிரிவு ஆலோசனை வழங்கியுள்ளது.

கொரோனா பரவுதலை தடுப்பது குறித்த பல ஆலோசனைகளை சுகாதார அமைச்சு வெளியிட்டிருந்மை குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

46 வகையான ஆலோசனைகளை வெளியிட்டிருந்தமை குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

சுவாசக் கோளாறு ஏற்படுவது தொடர்பிலே இவ்வாறு 2 வயதுக்கு குறைவான பிள்ளைகளுக்கு முக கவசம் அணிவதனை தவிர்க்குமாறு ஆலோசனை வழங்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.


இது குறித்த விபரங்கள் இணைப்பு


    1. Use of Taxi services                                                                                                                                 DOWNLOAD
                                                                                                                                                                                    
   
    2. Use of Trishaws DOWNLOAD
    3. Riding a Bicycle DOWNLOAD
    4. Users of Walkways DOWNLOAD
    5. Conduct of conferences & seminars DOWNLOAD
    6. Tuition Classes DOWNLOAD
    7. Public meetings DOWNLOAD
    8. Resumption of General and Family Practice amidst COVID threat DOWNLOAD
    9. Security Officers DOWNLOAD
    10. Photographers & Videographers DOWNLOAD
    11. Public and private vehicle parking DOWNLOAD
    12. Communications & Electronic Shops DOWNLOAD
    13. Places of Alcohol and Tobacco Sale DOWNLOAD
    14. Child day care centres and pre-schools DOWNLOAD
    15. Care Homes for Older Persons DOWNLOAD
    16. Prisons DOWNLOAD
    17. Weddings in hotels & reception halls DOWNLOAD
    18. Funeral Houses DOWNLOAD
    19. Places of worship DOWNLOAD
    20. Parks (ChildrenPublic) DOWNLOAD
    21. Visiting family and friends DOWNLOAD
    22. Swimming pools and beaches DOWNLOAD
    23. Indoor Sports Halls and Sports Classes DOWNLOAD
    24. Gymnasium DOWNLOAD
    25. Banks DOWNLOAD
    26. Large and medium sized Industries DOWNLOAD
    27. Offices (Public and Private) DOWNLOAD
    28. Construction Sites DOWNLOAD
    29. Garages DOWNLOAD
    30. Shops (General) DOWNLOAD
    31. Supermarkets DOWNLOAD
    32. Groceries Small boutiques DOWNLOAD
    33. Restaurants DOWNLOAD
    34. Government Ministries Departments and any other authorities DOWNLOAD
    35. Clothing shops DOWNLOAD
    36. Open Markets DOWNLOAD
    37. Street vendors DOWNLOAD
    38. Use of public buses DOWNLOAD
    39. Use of Trains DOWNLOAD
    40. Barber and Beauty Salons DOWNLOAD
    41. Postal Services DOWNLOAD
    42. Mobile Food Vendors; RawWashable Food DOWNLOAD
    43. Mobile Food Vendors; Ready to Eat Food Items, including Bakery DOWNLOAD
    44. Garbage Handlers, Street Cleaner and Cleaning Staff DOWNLOAD
    45. Tailors and dressmakers DOWNLOAD
    46. Tourism and hotel sector DOWNLOAD



