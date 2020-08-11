English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 21:04

தங்கத்தின் விலையில் ஏற்பட்டுள்ள திடீர் மாற்றம்
11 August 2020
பாடசாலைகளுக்கு அடுத்த வருடம் வரை பூட்டு - சற்று முன்னர் இந்தியாவில் அதிரடி தீர்மானம்
11 August 2020
கொரோனா தொற்றாளர்கள் அதிகரிப்பு
11 August 2020
இலங்கையில் நேற்று மாத்திரம் இத்தனை கொரோனா தொற்றாளர்களா..?
11 August 2020
கொரோனா தொற்றாளர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை மேலும் அதிகரிப்பு
11 August 2020
சீரற்ற காலநிலை காரணமாக 198 பேர் பலி
11 August 2020
ரஷ்யாவுடன் பங்கேற்கத் தயார் - பிலிப்பைன்ஸ்
11 August 2020
விழுந்தவுடன் தீப்பற்றும் ஹீலியம் வாயு தாக்குதல்...!
11 August 2020
இந்தியாவில் கடந்த 24 மணிநேரத்தில் 53,601 கொரோனா தொற்றாளர்கள் அடையாளம்
11 August 2020
