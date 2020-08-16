English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

தொழில் பெறும் பட்டதாரிகளின் பெயர் பட்டியல் இணையத்தில் வெளியீடு

Monday, 17 August 2020 - 9:00

தொழில் பெறும் பட்டதாரிகளின் பெயர் பட்டியல் அரச சேவைகள், மாகாண சபைகள் மற்றும் உள்ளூராட்சி அமைச்சின் இணையத்தளத்தில் வெளியிடப்பட்டுள்ளது.

தெரிவு செய்யப்பட்டவர்களுக்கான கடிதங்கள் எதிர்வரும் நாட்களில் குறித்த அமைச்சினால் உரியவர்களுக்கு அனுப்பி வைக்கப்படும் என ஜனாதிபதி ஊடகப்பிரிவு ஏற்கனவே அறித்திருந்தமை குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

இதன் கீழ் நியமனம் பெறுபவர்கள் எதிர்வரும் செப்டெம்பர் 02 ஆம் திகதி அருகிலுள்ள பிரதேச செயலகத்திற்கு சமூகமளிக்குமாறு அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

தெரிவு செய்யப்பட்ட குறைந்த வருமானம் கொண்ட ஒரு இலட்சம் பேரை தொழில்களில் அமர்த்தும் பணிகள், அதற்காக ஸ்தாபிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள செயலணியின் மூலம் எதிர்வரும் செப்டெம்பர் 02 ஆம் திகதி முதல் நடைமுறைப்படுத்தப்படவுள்ளனமை குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

Anuradhapura District

Selected List

Galenbindunuwewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JtrTMqAPya2XeDm-soDiFyZIxfKLXsRf/view?usp=sharing

Galnewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WEgBVGG5-GgUQRgsQFaiIVgHO01HtmLE/view?usp=sharing

Horowpothana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q0b9tAS91xiBiyn1ugXlYr3yMAKseaqh/view?usp=sharing

Ipalogama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pVckCM82Dl_2mNSiFtFBSu5vb9LGSQpq/view?usp=sharing

Kahatagasdigiliya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JOT2-TSUiEPIYFKcUzxkvU0pxLoWsnx5/view?usp=sharing

Kebithigollewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CC2IhHqAl-jLpB5U9RgCLfnjgqc00Tmv/view?usp=sharing

Kekirawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rmPX1_8lvUbvub8gwkpMMT5DvrJ_J92u/view?usp=sharing

Madawachchiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/109Ha5cdr3mdZFdDgpX-EAm4FJKC8s8HT/view?usp=sharing

Mahawilachchiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W1AA07O9fgVrcBIVQ4tiRiLzodExmWtO/view?usp=sharing

Mihinthale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QvQEUfv4FvnwTG4IkhZg7lV3B9fdsrNh/view?usp=sharing

Nachchaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18C7lMRuO2qGgGxKToq9ixYwFBklECOeL/view?usp=sharing

Nochchiyagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18oieb7UPlA8M2wXKBrZVeVAErqeK0xwF/view?usp=sharing

Nuwaragampalatha Central : https://drive.google.com/file/d/176fOEMQaVkW-bjbUMCkedwFrxq3aQIuN/view?usp=sharing

Nuwaragampalatha East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/19dXdTeHxZDe6ObmNvqizGADSRZN73ySx/view?usp=sharing

Padaviya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LsY4BsZJAWc9pkrTfpucGwTXqOG202kU/view?usp=sharing

Palagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_mwrkn7GPYt6M82aDkv_hqRxUwZUNZWR/view?usp=sharing

Palugaswewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HKXLTtRlIe51AzokIYGxuaKD4eDNqrgf/view?usp=sharing

Rajanganaya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xXb3m8k8f26xPVEqWWvd2qQjO8mBCF5D/view?usp=sharing

Rambewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UAO6nZFTaez1YBsrW5ACmFc92sYDuuzI/view?usp=sharing

Thalawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14Dvqi1EMRhlFC61r4kS8FPUGQH69A2Hz/view?usp=sharing

Thambuttegama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MF0Rm7YIyaseOZtBI0YWI5opaVzUgmfH/view?usp=sharing

Thirappane : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sh91X_8Nx5aI1FppJtYRcyNr419hPdfI/view?usp=sharing

Pending List :

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a9DXE_sK6MdXvFyQi5MxopJFq2MQlJVU/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List :

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1H1-Hrn1Y4qCada96oJ3q_QsUZD_61ohq/view?usp=sharing

Rathnapura District

Ayagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14LtLOPRREUC0qx0qDRjQkt5AKdnRYKhW/view?usp=sharing

Balangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1veje5VglEWYEcEdZTOr_T2OXAM-sDEy4/view?usp=sharing

Eheliyagoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oTmW8aA9mhFG53kjbArg3HluFwob8LjZ/view?usp=sharing

Elapatha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AGBROQ6Koit-Ei6ry7B678tk9jITH707/view?usp=sharing

Embilipitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xz8CANlP3KWJA8QMK5xz6RpOJS5Zl5Bx/view?usp=sharing

Godakawela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AL29vIvh4o2r3r6PIi-k5J9VMu-_TCBq/view?usp=sharing

Imbulpe : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16oaiHjasCmWS5ox4z3X26haiocubxqBP/view?usp=sharing

Kahawaththa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1L9Obev_81Vceds64hAXSmgjyI4tHBYTr/view?usp=sharing

Kalawana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ak0AV4bbKyPtDvTmJSL3Asb91QXiPGc2/view?usp=sharing

Kiriella :https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ph1D9W8CGKWu2vT4KVYMs3myb-cED7Tr/view?usp=sharing

Kolonna : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B8IbIOxcw3rXpVufdmL8JNK4CkPQUW4Y/view?usp=sharing

Kuruwita : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SN7pD3g62_pp1-JaoMfCNQBfKaiWfxH3/view?usp=sharing

Nivithigala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1N0jf91TGp1vCVaSWqRe0gNukZxZJPUov/view?usp=sharing

Opanayake : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pd6KMuclQKvlgdv_WoS4wguPMjT0ju_U/view?usp=sharing

Pelmadulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1M8DtcoPtN4AZAIJrxWG0drEq-b_QTksQ/view?usp=sharing

Rathnapura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XFPsdZgq2LxZjQ0xyeJPuDUIcF637bYj/view?usp=sharing

Weligepola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xR7Az4bbDIW3S3teum1EvPjiSmHKUuDi/view?usp=sharing

Pending List: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dKMBYsWt0ANFdcUMsDkLT36CNCrA_zcD/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Tt6Mufy4jxLTIiqz612P8vsuSeL5LLz8/view?usp=sharing

Vauniya District

Vavuniya South : https://drive.google.com/file/d/19ITSYsxaF9rKBujksx26Usj3WP42xcpI/view?usp=sharing

Vavuniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nmIUbYzEN0YkIXkjd4_tqUasMEEstaa4/view?usp=sharing

Vavuniya North : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-kgKnFUYJ92TRItus_BwdeM98hzqE0Wl/view?usp=sharing

Vengalacheddikulam : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VB9FWiyN0hKnZwrTdAB6DYyf45MM2AqH/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1obC5_y3oUbq_BfXJbmIOaWJRvBl1YbLa/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i8OWTu7Yoa0dROVtbPdyekOwhFMG1O6M/view?usp=sharing

Badulla District


Badulla: https://drive.google.com/file/d/11mm4YarI8Re6ejQvp_7wgvRWlcBIvpzB/view?usp=sharing

Bandarawela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Mw2XsE56SHUZKRC8KJ6_oGAd_YHH34yH/view?usp=sharing

Ella : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FOELaF_g1iImXJvnQLLtWd62Mcqc1jIF/view?usp=sharing

Haldummulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YUDn9WveHy3Us_L-C_6lxn3sFmUhL9pf/view?usp=sharing

Hali-Ela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1b-dqMrGeMSgElG83Ys3kLmMM9dbeMhJ-/view?usp=sharing

Haputhale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12MMfyIcUV7ABsEJ0_ZUZt69vgGxUztZH/view?usp=sharing

Kandeketiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GiA10ueKQLFgVuWNepoFgJ-gVoObgKMI/view?usp=sharing

Lunugala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AGGHeu-nzHbrhRBHgRtMyjFNpCPkxDWf/view?usp=sharing

Mahiyangana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q6GLiXXC40FEnhF9QDEFrtdIhZMF3yS6/view?usp=sharing

Meegahakiwula : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HOuNnLW70PSeKdIjRwpW-wVZyqHUmRhQ/view?usp=sharing

Passara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OnV_DwhGFauXhz4JPUk5XhWaTwwBKmMV/view?usp=sharing

Ridimaliyadda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lrsI96rEJTMLBX2Q5O4jtGjHW6FFcVir/view?usp=sharing

Soranathota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eBnkzjW6hndsf4cBdq2c62TPaL4KGn4O/view?usp=sharing

Uva-Paranagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kIc2a1ESPTIUynq4l5czJe_-6HEqIUKb/view?usp=sharing

Welimada : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nAns1-fP7DcbDgMnYNgrmHtHv66T3SGu/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QboYILMEtRBijyA-BnvuLcphNMl1_o2i/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tJc-KsaLA3hURn7mNN4y1UbsJEP-ytkD/view?usp=sharing

Ampara District

Addalachchena : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t29pmz_AC4X1KytrannOxWQI8rOOLvEQ/view?usp=sharing

Akkaraipattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/110v1Ml5WolUJc5R1PFw2x-RB0UaL8ixP/view?usp=sharing

Alayadivembu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/10J9X4yHE3D5xjXiTFUArIcH3h_o6rcI-/view?usp=sharing

Ampara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zD2-JOvQ9gUxuSOHhoVJzjyIUZj8PWAV/view?usp=sharing

Damana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1das1iTWJVGIZ_YzDZkes7UrdZO3_Sg15/view?usp=sharing

Dehiaththakandiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/150veuj9lb21nT2GYeGpSz2kSzJJTwJFW/view?usp=sharing

Irakkamam : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k40CnDbiDU7aYQuRRr__B98eqCgk95Lr/view?usp=sharing

Kalmunai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eQ34qHXMut5YeoNiOCmceRxJaKOCaIG6/view?usp=sharing

Kalmunai tamil : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14x9sYpsRtZR0V_TlHVd3E8tr7A8Xcdk9/view?usp=sharing

Karaithivu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QZcsYckt8ru3DLjPCwp0f_d6tLm9NUHk/view?usp=sharing

Lahugala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aA41XG-7OjSb-Rz1x2TRngd8NNJaig7x/view?usp=sharing

Mahaoya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hNj5LVIErikVuS5LzWgJxd2LrcrtHcca/view?usp=sharing

Navithanveli : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wrdM22Wkm7_9eRzB2lTPTXoyn4U7z0al/view?usp=sharing

Ninthavur : https://drive.google.com/file/d/15pMYrOVHEb82OQLMW4-iiHIMecfS1LnK/view?usp=sharing

Padiyathalawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i5qZa_qzBdy3xaTCYm9LzdITvW-wwCuz/view?usp=sharing

Pothuvil : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qme9hlTHkBxCDGKGwwJEiaOsb0SviIOY/view?usp=sharing

Sainthamaruthu :

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aCVMqa8nH2cSeqDqZS-1_dp_FeyzEb2S/view?usp=sharing

Sammanthurai :

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Sp1QR1sjI1EW4rznbOnfOhiEe9xw2dBi/view?usp=sharing

Thirukkovil : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lGVYP1EokA9RiA2huJlnalvTRj5L9iOZ/view?usp=sharing

Uhana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FZp5m_K-3_zlagvu7RQsc5Q7CZJKiI66/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FZeq2KjETZQUxqU5M41U-V8UjUfBPTHA/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xyK39O9FscEXlWyldhhSM8tIz6LDDq-A/view?usp=sharing

Mannar District


Madu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pqHwBvhh5W4OzOktyPGl0MNYJK-HaPKg/view?usp=sharing

Mannar : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JGxIh9F4zncPwryWQmr6RgXYEmWXi5e1/view?usp=sharing

Manthei West : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vsf3cDKUQP3sdnqPyInjyoWvpXykrGrZ/view?usp=sharing

Musali : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aEwq0wCA8oXbzJIlW6OHKd0gY7zsvEsC/view?usp=sharing

Nanattan : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17XCT5apn0FFXr_NLg4M6IhsDaYCnVIpR/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aqxzKfOEODz0vTliJRzLH81dRgym7Le7/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1d4KTFJKcJyquWXeJBxr5QqvybOYiLoWR/view?usp=sharing

Kandy District

Akurana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1orVr4yxYg5q-jz8eh8x56NbA5fL4msJp/view?usp=sharing

Delthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z7RAUW4Om7jCUrlD4HkrI3daBmypu9Jd/view?usp=sharing

Doluwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UbB0nNgBRmBxAOKDlyK_q1cwc7gjZg9n/view?usp=sharing

Ganga Ihala Korale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CiP0bCIVtTrvD8NOP19vtJam_Iyxn0DW/view?usp=sharing

Gangawata Korale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18y0IKpRRyAYtZuDmVv5UT7GMPwR9SJw2/view?usp=sharing

Harispattuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wJ6YiI_XYj0X0DSlJQYOx2ewE6n_q9b6/view?usp=sharing

Hatharaliyadda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O4gkP1VSwHzM10OLPgxrWoAzfTORU4n_/view?usp=sharing

Kundasale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y5rjBPF1Z2dWzCw-cYXAO1PFN5gm1ABy/view?usp=sharing

Medadumbara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PZF7xgYjLoefou8AlfuCWQdOlatdNPUl/view?usp=sharing

Minipe : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1stA7Z9K0JW1Srorj9r5yW141IwaBojq3/view?usp=sharing

Panwila : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sdQi2tExwZjWv42LY8Is7RVwl3jUtTRO/view?usp=sharing

Pasbage Korale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VDSiKXiS2iaAvs2LLOELEcQW_wpFkDuy/view?usp=sharing

Pathadumbara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/152UUU-1alJ9tVZa_ii-gZcJLhnC0DcRn/view?usp=sharing

Pathahewaheta : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z18xzcmojz0ITsd2TLNaUfQrDn1lB10U/view?usp=sharing

Poojapitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1b42B_-w95g2XjjwZr40IeKGNnbyleODG/view?usp=sharing

Galagedara/Thumpane : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eSX4NLqoVjFXSLJ4K8pjUN1QskhvO79A/view?usp=sharing

Udapalatha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/127CZOqRJ_u8Yuw5Esvbl04gZikQqJWu0/view?usp=sharing

Ududumbara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11d6T8NYSG6Ezunu8O1x6u1mAqIFFfPXl/view?usp=sharing

Udunuwara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cuxAHyc0BtcvyIsUPScQoI7naOcSnGqD/view?usp=sharing

Yatinuwara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dG5_fH3VjNp7V7fzchWc_XH4EIkvmJCK/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zG9lPa8H88Ec453Sd6wH3pf50NftbF6L/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SQNi5uUQlUtMhxS4eAzBwccerfHnXzW9/view?usp=sharing

Kurunegala District


Alawwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1egvE6IwQ43s665PKghic_10J1gY3BNS8/view?usp=sharing

Ambanpola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12yEKLM0qzrkcq2iRKutfvJhYgt20HiDr/view?usp=sharing

Bamunakotuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c6E9qVQB_tdzWTjYPLVlsLJKO3os-RZC/view?usp=sharing

Bingiriya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g0HNOlfvm2ebPJcHZtVX5-0CcQZ5G-7t/view?usp=sharing

Ehatuwewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sThDhvm78_ihVA2ckFgHQLOKyA5SvLz4/view?usp=sharing

Galgamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mtzTcDU6ri4EaMLUv6NAb0JpLckoAZUZ/view?usp=sharing

Ganewatta : https://drive.google.com/file/d/15QzGbnez8p7N5oDmNAJXKbGN0IKi5OYF/view?usp=sharing

Giribawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vybySsgDY1A_t0Q8rcavOwyGMDHTk3Aq/view?usp=sharing

Ibbagamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cYut-2Sh1ONXGo6j8rt6QfzlSOo1qCK5/view?usp=sharing

Kobeigane : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MayptRnmmKprcn5C_ZgtMwTzmw_Os_mf/view?usp=sharing

Kotawehara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FBkVmYW6tSoxF5-j0Hm53quYbQylrhz7/view?usp=sharing

Kuliyapitiya East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Oyi1_MD7k0MTewXAf1efC1KbyFtNKqDa/view?usp=sharing

Kuliyapitiya West : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gOiqNmm9WM0qSGE3YLpxzW6R5qkWUcxf/view?usp=sharing

Kurunegala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zd9FhxX7_8TC4f_TI8RVlnBp-dDWeTwU/view?usp=sharing

Maho : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zB-B30hd_uVqGSqrT9aWMzuqyrAT95g0/view?usp=sharing

Mallawapitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zfPGBBCIii0SihFu1Mics9CzBy9x0kmk/view?usp=sharing

Maspotha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Xkx0pEn3_Vw-CqfSVWe9bGI9eLYfHlZ1/view?usp=sharing

Mawathagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bYpCUUmPuv_5sVOLO3FW0b41Rs8taFvP/view?usp=sharing

Narammala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eEUJ68mAS9JKtXHke4EkTDxwhx9hW-I8/view?usp=sharing

Nikaweratiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12FLtrZ1ONCWrmFoJPnQIvBcJM9K2ugvv/view?usp=sharing

Paduwasnuwara East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vfNyuihDESCRwY_SkBXuP_OGCV3i3PpT/view?usp=sharing

Panduwasnuwara West – Hettipola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uauLzkirWk3P7vawcscnYgpFd_U6MBNL/view?usp=sharing

Pannala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JoEHoZkZTjWlATvvWldfk6GNdGMa8JPe/view?usp=sharing

Polgahawela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I657jasfwVmAigfKKEQYT9LvX_8V7G00/view?usp=sharing

Polpithigama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vMUFvDC7VGlivkDyPgPgGLqsRCQzO8iC/view?usp=sharing

Rasnayakapura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rJKgTlhKOUJOkoWQfR71QLTTcUu8MW_I/view?usp=sharing

Udubaddawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eb0sXtxo4VfTjrs2LorfDN033juBOU-7/view?usp=sharing

Wariyapola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1F0i-TRTmpxN2aKAhGiSMixexu-wdGjpF/view?usp=sharing

Weerambugedara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wpV2YsZTd6yTpF3kpK4v8s3Gh8UzHisw/view?usp=sharing

Rideegama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ep_78YMPLeCRx317TE1VHqBCbCojBJGh/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jswsc7eMWGVWFwnGCSunQf6h6S2Ea2w3/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iYMlmEDWqARvqJxHZaOik4wVBqBBmuEL/view?usp=sharing

Jaffna District

Delft : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vq8QiJbJGCA3QCl7EVDNBTEUE-yOpDLM/view?usp=sharing

Island_North_Velanai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BedGYaHXZrTHuVsUqafaK4CYb1h6nXNq/view?usp=sharing

Island_South_kytes : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uVgv3avcnEQrUTvfhh8nNDIuycORJ0_7/view?usp=sharing

Jaffna : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FnQWPLZs1Nnn2JZqTN5WZGwPnBhb5UyY/view?usp=sharing

Karainagar : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iEXbMVdr2TK6VoMOZR5VhlxBpNE7iqyN/view?usp=sharing

Nallur : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BauwJFNPX9s-z15PxyWKaeegZizX0Njm/view?usp=sharing

Thenmarachchi_Chavakachcheri : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1q9NetpkS5v8rNHLqcFWz4ISM0L2h3Xlh/view?usp=sharing

Wadamarachchi_East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1J9JJIHr80H_FDQr8IrGPY_gA17MWoPLG/view?usp=sharing

Wadamarachchi_North : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12DDERx_CUKDx69g68oRy5BLOuyjZXxSU/view?usp=sharing

Wadamarachchi_South : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sHN1gvom1QEEfxl49TI9FURC7QsoEOlj/view?usp=sharing

Walikamam East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B71pt0SkAI-NnMSA8PTyAE1u1m_T9jtW/view?usp=sharing

Walikamam North : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WCn_K54P9eTP4373bM5ovgUWpivKKyjD/view?usp=sharing

Walikamam West : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o8slAceFrNRdFeumPFO0I3lJ0pUHjN0o/view?usp=sharing

Walikamam South : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f5J5WhU7EY8r56hnfg0YBI1RRDROUDZd/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WDSSg1ljxgzgewbK2jtjUmfctJrlVWV0/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_CJ-cAAoFVB1JGfZHecQmTXL1pAvQA2M/view?usp=sharing

Hambantota District


Ambalanthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11rfsN4R6YAQQg-AMQ3gsL-dn5aIlh5Oq/view?usp=sharing

Angunukolapellessa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HPG9qhmWVBdgdPLdRKWuCwDnuCt88Ecg/view?usp=sharing

Beliaththa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qtr_67Dd2RgHjFcl2RIECQvVwiNDMnlF/view?usp=sharing

Hambanthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1947D1LcCB9Af0DrKEHNyKjOYTzcLWVAT/view?usp=sharing

Katuwana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FWMhNDIhQWUvbiqrxCD5lbkbokqiJ_qS/view?usp=sharing

Lunugamwehera : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rZ2m-mJpRM0WepUvu5MR1v3yGhiwp1lN/view?usp=sharing

Okewela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1K18zPWLnALhq_B7Giln-1GuElO_3YbwA/view?usp=sharing

Sooriyawewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1K9UAriYNCTCQJD9uhTrZTn6MrZo56jKd/view?usp=sharing

Tangalle : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lguuhLZfmWKhD0FSe2gh7WNylNitYFQV/view?usp=sharing

Tissamaharamaya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16QRJ609U-iFpjiP51_bbtPC2Una7RnIv/view?usp=sharing

Walasmulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Te1MhFJ67jwzwF6E4jVbEoyuXD-EZml4/view?usp=sharing

Weeraketiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PUSVr_jQbPPODKJUwxcbSyrIzfFUxR1V/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r1oj5GhA0E4MQywOEfR9lFTAZVIxVaAC/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12rZBGgJtXceUUC7fBdF6tmCvQ0LUSu-L/view?usp=sharing

Trincomalee District


Gomarankadawala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o8Xq0gyTxNqOHn1KfLKd6uN4nNZkBaCW/view?usp=sharing

Kanthale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1APN4HYzf8QgHsTvLGoDUbtxDT5m7zUi_/view?usp=sharing

Kinniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Sr1Nc0i3rVu4wzJlk387xCaNQy3Cn96h/view?usp=sharing

Kuchchaveli : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18Q9HmtF9xBrbXnpWnTpJ7apHtlVweEFc/view?usp=sharing

Muthur : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LAUQyPikN-RSsRMQZJEz56ekpJEUOUt1/view?usp=sharing

Padavi Sripura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f-14pqcpcTiIUaJ-3vLqqi2Ota6JsxKl/view?usp=sharing

Seruwila : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k-uZaE2l5bqe9luhjHXxsLh-CCFAbypP/view?usp=sharing

Thambalagamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xn75mIklxQqgesD15XEGydkUgB0x2N0H/view?usp=sharing

Trincomalee Four Gravets : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BpuvSntkHeGdOAlnEQVCsLjAulNzZBiG/view?usp=sharing

Werugal – Echchalampattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bQFEUXZwB7tcQdLCY9Z74qat-xSfOdef/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FQXdEGxoeTQ00P-8ONZvxAwH_OD-dhP1/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sBZwlysgSwiA1SznJbauy9iHs86wk0Ml/view?usp=sharing

Batticaloa District


Eravur Pattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1V-IhDrcuaZvrAqGey0-JQl3mmY92XIVT/view?usp=sharing

Eravur-Town : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CUOgiPGcWAm8942Z5O7N39xtbkYzuThN/view?usp=sharing

Kattankudy : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ItFoz3uLntbpGz_mleA7B_ROjLvnaoPI/view?usp=sharing

Koralei Pattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PKUhJXpUk8mf1KW21LGBO7b1tCU0QGMV/view?usp=sharing

Koralei Pattu Central : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B87KDTska6W7G3u-PloA_k-SnCfj_DsK/view?usp=sharing

Koralei Pattu North – Vakarai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jC8ZwT4DIAuyD4KQwBfWAF1jCdGyuUJd/view?usp=sharing

Koralei Pattu South Kiran : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xN-NBUpo6iZLxjsCnp2v18xNVpwvrIvw/view?usp=sharing

Koralei Pattu West Oddamavadi : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QYOu5ktw_qJnAdzrL_4OkYRiNK_k4EKO/view?usp=sharing

Manmunai North : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KhH6b24ZpJhMPK56v16fG30kjZH_xLwf/view?usp=sharing

Manmunai Pattu Arei Pattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ilbn4U7qQAioAiLWAunrERUUSk_HDfvP/view?usp=sharing

Manmunai South Kaluwanchikudy : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dB_rKWyrLpi3g0AiAJcqy5SIp_-ISyj-/view?usp=sharing

Manmunai South West Padippalai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rnGgvR3CwMcQ6VPqWW3GZvYcI8mpg3Do/view?usp=sharing

Manmunai West Vavunativu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mDc3QKDBcvXQP79ljRJh5ncyZQd25Aez/view?usp=sharing

Porativu Pattu Vellavely : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p4PPFnk2eMlX3o-Wlp-kH5AFC2G9FzWK/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/10DbCbVUf_Ye_n6Ah6QgzGTkr3qQd326k/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y_vJVa0du1t07GA0HCib7gDaW3Niev-9/view?usp=sharing

Nuwara-Eliya District

Ambagamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qELiTKzmcfoclgQ0RqA0TgS3v5rx14xN/view?usp=sharing

Hanguranketha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VZ0kyJl4SynBtuoEf2_JTxoRRP-QJYfQ/view?usp=sharing

Kothmale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mZgw93UT-R4NVAw-xjb9TjYCGUx46LBF/view?usp=sharing

NuwaraEliya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1czieHVgT6wtvuEVdCOpHUF-mGDki3AUX/view?usp=sharing

Walapane : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NH2Y0UwsLPGGNj8ZOnlrLdktKLj_R0VT/view?usp=sharing
Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KhwmTNJQy-YggMtoUJjXHNYRxJRJGko2/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List https://drive.google.com/file/d/1j9ROtnPvcOVV5FGsGFr5eOQP_KiP5Kaz/view?usp=sharing

Colombo District

Colombo : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1f-XI6RBT7YRN19jE-o7Y62mrM0jXZ5Vk/view?usp=sharing

Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1coKtzOf_iOb9wkAKjKFalVRixsmCaH_5/view?usp=sharing

Homagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lIJCsGp-7r1txqcYb_Cv2tN71UA63x-i/view?usp=sharing

Kaduwela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/19dYoYo8TBTY1CQLQoZ1eBsfq6V0ZapEk/view?usp=sharing

Kesbewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zErZiMgC9-iARU_CnOMLJQTHqE_layvc/view?usp=sharing

Kolonnawa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rqtS6ljf_yS9DO8Ar_r2iX043PBBPD4d/view?usp=sharing

Maharagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16sh8wejzKx3tvANaNmruWMhcW1HUhHHU/view?usp=sharing

Moratuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FpU5h82V7HvJmiNU33OOWK_VrZlQKpRC/view?usp=sharing

Padukka https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W0TsYcDLRfPNF2XBuHunA6q8SiWf3vJ5/view?usp=sharing

Ratmalana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hj50TygKb-OgoWjPmstPAc4j_OsSIOZU/view?usp=sharing

Seethawaka – Hanwella : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qK-mcRi5-ZEr6di0nZkBhePYhpe6HvqV/view?usp=sharing

Sri Jayawardhenapura – Kotte : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cOiYSaBUgj5NzyI45gaahWWyNdtFOBR5/view?usp=sharing

Thimbirigasyaya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kRqPHr-FiUXY1NPq7hNpaOWvZwOSucVh/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ztm7KijsKQzWv1IzsqyBECnHxI0poOtt/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18iFG8oImItwO6um01avLhOwSElYVxEyn/view?usp=sharing

Puttalam District

Anamaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t-Rj2RUw_8SewQVc4o8fV3u2r-1wgT9R/view?usp=sharing

Arachchikattuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14SFghP2O8O6UfIm7zGoAiifP6evlO6h9/view?usp=sharing

Chilaw: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LP9V2N-YwbJ0k_WtCg3L1ZwIHg8BbSYk/view?usp=sharing

Dankotuwa: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1leysHIbsJ5o1510au_gkLvGIfu4FOxqE/view?usp=sharing

Kalpitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xpgYRZvTSaR26y7mDVtwiSdYp-2H5aet/view?usp=sharing

Karuwalagaswewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FJzTF8AZlR6OcmvlMXEjPRguzPlUpAoh/view?usp=sharing

Madampe : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1neF7REyzC_L8mTDyy5HpvATKW7HDBe8a/view?usp=sharing

Mahakumbukkadawala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oqOlP-2aA8NNAZUzJz5l-5X1i76tBVuR/view?usp=sharing

Mahawewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1P_yqlIugR6QTH3YW4ZE1AhqL2oC-TTpE/view?usp=sharing

Mundel : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BlNk8_5D9aO2Q3o-e0m1T0LilKNTNkMK/view?usp=sharing

Nattandiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OPyETgvbsN89vLurmqPJW0edjToUdeMF/view?usp=sharing

Nwagattegama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1S9UZyxaxBjT6tLYZH-lPFM2B1vKQmdwn/view?usp=sharing

Pallama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ttyhuIOgk44GGg3wD4wydbxXRwDB5wTu/view?usp=sharing

Puttalam : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xTUdeXDAMPFyAvBH3n-tNa4g6HeREKRD/view?usp=sharing

Wanathawilluwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11WRdkwNccb_LU05-346jTZ0_cV03Ng_j/view?usp=sharing

Wennappuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r_j1wIZNcY256mM0aC46sAVQuu4Np64O/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GCL8hfQ4kVxkudFOeQ9qpfMqOg9eAmZn/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tyCrB471YKMffb9eCTRWkttnuPCgj3gc/view?usp=sharing

Kalutara District

Agalawatta : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zqv5uTd0v1abrj-k8TldkNFlNNrFXlS1/view?usp=sharing

Baduraliya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WuhSmAx32ttDr6TkLzfrG_4116SSRp8-/view?usp=sharing

Bandaragama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X2pvkX6vBI1EDZKCFjCtSOj2lmjpwoO8/view?usp=sharing

Beruwala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hM-LVtAmrBXLUkh_sbZ4YoCRQUhXPRAK/view?usp=sharing

Bulathsinhala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-CH5BZ2REEsvKsVolpBB0EKVfFQw2s9E/view?usp=sharing

Dodangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/116Zta1RljAO-s6neWIPYNPb20upbNam8/view?usp=sharing

Horana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rdtL_suHYJNhZQv63S1PL1Y-VSLiAn8I/view?usp=sharing

Ingiriya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZUs_Jtb5GR0PBcJtgqPJ1lMoFXw-unnc/view?usp=sharing

Kalutara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oCdHJ1VHWV4TUp6Q-LtDU10QnK52Ohs8/view?usp=sharing

Madurawala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/151YnxTfnoymKoiBolSkQESk9Y74zg1fN/view?usp=sharing

Mathugama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sBBm9XyBt5P8hbZEtfXzVZnqfXFdLZDF/view?usp=sharing

Millaniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1caxPJ95t4PMREAvAxharrwbGH1yK9KPE/view?usp=sharing

Panadura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bh71Y5n5Snj2LA41h4iq-N9R8P1dD-GD/view?usp=sharing

Walallawita : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ICSDYbXKMKAon1nUnji0wlpc_T4ud3-B/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vk9X1-3NqL2Jrr8NM9sarAFFY80v6RAq/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SXiMGz_FhCaAi5VXnGVegLV2rLFqbygE/view?usp=sharing

Galle District

Akmeemana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1prSw2PVvIqwwNzXwKwVqE37DWwzoGOwg/view?usp=sharing

Ambalangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O0CojXnmP8uHiHd1MXyAw4-cv-YmPC09/view?usp=sharing

Baddegama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1965B2u8OWcVF9pERkNMyYmNhiyMgwRlc/view?usp=sharing

Balapitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18XO_rlUAoG9A_GgRzz5BioEmz9lZTRgt/view?usp=sharing

Benthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/136RdoLkkQpBMFRj5hGme8YjKfuMonDhU/view?usp=sharing

Bope-Poddala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1E4txaNN7TN88SqAi3iT0sNN0uAx50ckF/view?usp=sharing

Elpitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/13UTfxj5yJlmXKNHz6zaXS__MeyJEuX7V/view?usp=sharing

Galle Four Gravets : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pf6WnUlWyzexxfxE0M4EO62t1UKJQVMQ/view?usp=sharing

Gonapinuwala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Lh585qEh-CdknSUOSJijZeB_-I3lywyU/view?usp=sharing

Habaraduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1N7fefEVpggZSqi5UDDrI3H7ZaBVYv41j/view?usp=sharing

Hikkaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KD390fro_eD_chhQuJIAq42gXQNGpfel/view?usp=sharing

Imaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xMvHCyxRgk1_zfuBPFXr1MHSjOvQBYvR/view?usp=sharing

Karandeniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DML-Fr64S7QU2hwFgjdnyGykdFmPu6zX/view?usp=sharing

Nagoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZItldmJe5dKmWZTAw7bhgwRTqQ5BoNFR/view?usp=sharing

Neluwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bfL7rrPvt7pZV9FUMP5SMHAEbvdle0oY/view?usp=sharing

Niyagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t8iN3qKb88iHvkC8inNnqZ13gJVZYzsv/view?usp=sharing

Thawalama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dzrXQFAt-2sD6fNR_HPbSoIukbyYZpwr/view?usp=sharing

Weliwitiya – Divitura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jNKqNu-A-DPbJ2hBWiHHKJZyr1igaWx1/view?usp=sharing

Yakkalamulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BSQsU0WnvtHCswvJ1aRvUs-422X3hurm/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GqY9saA80qCv4DjCwHo3zfwWa29CN8Xm/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1u0nJ-veg2BkDgUgAJ_sNLJ27w-ERqnuF/view?usp=sharing

Monaragala District

Badalkumbura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JG608PObiAV74zilHOKAVEdcpFJ3pD1G/view?usp=sharing

Bibila : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dg02KcLmwHh36DzPo0KD6kbk3hsk7Lgs/view?usp=sharing

Buttala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_BSuF5seAIEdmy7SiMSuI89TO_-cApTQ/view?usp=sharing

Kataragama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GsP_wLQ69iElrez7QF8pIvqxNaiNgAPM/view?usp=sharing

Madulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1370wJ5_qkTvPD5uCJvcIqb0uIUsvp3R4/view?usp=sharing

Medagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pj4pzm9nuTn820Q4ACohacbEpxAO0B4H/view?usp=sharing

Monaragala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1miMMZ5vu6bY628affAJvZeycZqE8rLfV/view?usp=sharing

Sewanagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/139bGVSoLYpYwDQc_7XxqGXIZ4m7sJIop/view?usp=sharing

Siyambanduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FYAkOn1BkqYmqgodHibI2H4ofvTxBfl2/view?usp=sharing

Thanamalwila : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HCoxcbYjeUWdfl1iR42dR-MY9zd2-KbV/view?usp=sharing

Wellawaya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1seqk2JCEk3ZiXLX-c99ktDIkBPFWYEkt/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1C4iwtPF73GpqaZA9M3gPqiMAJMIphZmP/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o7J5oWrZKp817XTsuAtxLH1gMFVe9zi1/view?usp=sharing

Matara District

AKURESSA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W8rpuj7VBsseCv-jE6emBCSNXHsOEQ1C/view?usp=sharing

ATHURALIYA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NzZQ-49ICxNqpvLh7IGaac9jyY_TA6zX/view?usp=sharing

DEVINUWARA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IhgB8elQG4CjMblwSdprpR39xfTGBMx_/view?usp=sharing

DIKWELLA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gogk341etW5mj4JmhlExU-wAdOxh3wKT/view?usp=sharing

HAKMANA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tmyqGEhexy-ShtV-MdmtrxM_0GxBv5Uz/view?usp=sharing

KAMBURUPITIYA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DWgeX63_ysNqsMXRU1KbO76i0U03UnMX/view?usp=sharing

KIRINDA – PUHULWELLA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZN0kCRWjAcp8paOhyIrO-hT4s0EsXz5g/view?usp=sharing

KOTAPOLA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1trApZmxbvNxsTmYOD7geBc0d_p-JTpw2/view?usp=sharing

MALIMBODA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Q3dd69NJzHOWYAp3RJseV6zHBKQ8Mf-7/view?usp=sharing

MATARA (Four gravets) : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WPpi6FZPZbtvaSsqWwqLugZxYdcGr6er/view?usp=sharing

MULATIYANA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MSvlXon6V9e9xU3fUqFB78kcledt5Q86/view?usp=sharing

PASGODA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i7gIWv3XlqEtmLXoxZ2ahh0tlaYsfoC6/view?usp=sharing

PITABEDDARA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UR4HMm8GEJjUh4p3fGwc6XkPi8UUFXSA/view?usp=sharing

THIHAGODA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sOvcKdBF5QNHWKrt7lTjooCYRdtCpjaz/view?usp=sharing

WELIGAMA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12e6P1Kw54QypGtDY3-0p1jUWX75AWeMS/view?usp=sharing

WELIPITIYA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_jfAj8xGU_BaHek8f_efaMAkLzBa40TP/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O4YOhErII55gpfyprTXVEktVnb9y2rnF/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cOTr3S7whzYFQemH00RBudoXSP-ZeSWb/view?usp=sharing

Kegalle District

Aranayaka : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17L3Rt1hNjGZxn7s6c8izXEpPjvAilNrj/view?usp=sharing

Bulathkohupitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18m8PRyGYQaSGt6B5TbDH0sDXoCnxbKy9/view?usp=sharing

Dehiovita : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BfwVyohZHl9KYnDlMLQvEWE4rpxCbK4w/view?usp=sharing

Deraniyagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z9LMRWCDqR2nRYyiC_Q4iN9toS-qLJPL/view?usp=sharing

Galigamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s5Vkwjw1KKxsQDNSahp5GHMmT3B-jo5u/view?usp=sharing

Kegalle : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sz8k8QOut1dwNqPwPAisWEJ3GgOnx_9i/view?usp=sharing

Mawanella : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EaNEkIyseJXO4FR5WmMUSBBMDcad4W5p/view?usp=sharing

Rambukkana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sjdM9JpuPduyhJNjN4nTPVzJiuQsR_db/view?usp=sharing

Ruwanwella : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wfjxl_sJPevBklXUB4T2JnhFAAs1OTtx/view?usp=sharing

Warakapola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p_XX2cyM_RfbZ9l1fyGa3lmXVmSrbh6z/view?usp=sharing

Yatiyanthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dAAvuGzXtNvcTQIrbWHFisX193C5aGpH/view?usp=sharing

Pending List: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OBy0Wz2KMvArBk39sqhfy8FA0v3yYcux/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14NXrKeFB8L0BzMj7Xu6iP-m5OcLrQwyb/view?usp=sharing

Kilinochchi District

Kandavalai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bsslYpRbGKj4SfAnWbFcszQko76uz-FQ/view?usp=sharing

Karachchi : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vblcf1sT3V3gcFMoud9oHCbv-x-WFfJe/view?usp=sharing

Pachchileippali : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hMao8iZbuMoxvFxMQUzP7rSEsnrIn6Ju/view?usp=sharing

Punakari : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18M2hA9b4omuDccNixiv5PwVq0idvXKK7/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fnmh3f9dNdk9hIKAlofvhbXzGwYGK0BA/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17bzRvoPUuatwscSdjOM_pBxEIex_d61m/view?usp=sharing

Mulathivu District

Manthei East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/189-33RNtmatdSyJ4turI7i_j8WaedLan/view?usp=sharing

Maritime Pattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k0FgzTMzCwZpYb-sP6408YAm1c6jl6uA/view?usp=sharing

Oddusudan : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g3dN8oemzSrt70AK9fnUSytZFkPu7Fff/view?usp=sharing

Puthukkudiyiruppu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TptYynG1juTistrWC0KeKLDleCmswPXf/view?usp=sharing

Thunukkai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-9TeCVQ23Nv7b4tbZSuwIW0Wpt417_Gh/view?usp=sharing

Welioya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FogUMcVkKJdBAp8XDRdGhwjigZAxC2vP/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18O74vkwC9lUdf7lThbOPvzAWgdRDCb9D/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uP52py2YLBJq3uPecj8s_EUgTbfNMaI8/view?usp=sharing

Gampaha District

Attanagalla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_qr0NtO19fAFhU7T7kTwV9okyl7QbJds/view?usp=sharing

Biyagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xJ_h6P5r8qnJfbtlFYlH9UWVHteZgSva/view?usp=sharing

Divulapitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A-yVv3wd1I9AI91ZFdjUpI53D3LvGEeb/view?usp=sharing

Dompe : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11AV4XEsFU-L8l7YTBKOh-mkuAbrEJ3E5/view?usp=sharing

Gampaha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17fa3dOlYJ10IhVP1LthDuB5O9QAsTBev/view?usp=sharing

Ja-Ela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BWg-54_8eaAxtTwc5E25mYD2qkCJwVOd/view?usp=sharing

Katana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16CZlku_Y7rUKn76kCxbftrSz-Lblreij/view?usp=sharing

Kelaniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Tymi664jEq2Vh9lQCD_muTfE_G_kecnN/view?usp=sharing

Mahara-Kadawatha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18HclSWEfeXgA82TvN22gos9SswNGXo42/view?usp=sharing

Meerigiama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_Z4ktyf4973-CnmJrxTEblxUmkRJWlzy/view?usp=sharing

Negambo : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rOq4s5cf0ggLZ349Fgg8DSQZpBPPOIm1/view?usp=sharing

Wattala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gDDPmlbHG3yH13e_aUOHubDJA-dqvCzi/view?usp=sharing

Minuwangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1n0sXopIuhu_pj0kpH-Zh0B1Q5F4KzthA/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : HTTPS://drive.google.com/file/d/1nALvC0rfJiyQkqpbwLwPB8ew3jPKt77j/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_nlWKbp8R25oxckonCYOmc5vIIaDYBkk/view?usp=sharing

Polonnaruwa District

Dimbulagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FAXw3bwvs-oc-CDmV5UUggUocPMWUOGP/view?usp=sharing

Elahera : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YzPoeqpT1Kk9fF3LfdnmSyeiE3sYl2TK/view?usp=sharing

Hingurakgoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GMSMLW2rtVAj1MfaeHZQ71rxElA2EbuW/view?usp=sharing

Lankapura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14rOxYvMStQJddIaGMV20w5H3ecTSOO1Q/view?usp=sharing

Medirigiriya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JBQU58m_OE3kJpCOHZsRaJ1b6dXIb1ZO/view?usp=sharing

Thamankaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knv8IvG0mjE7fIVTL_xcKNgboZm5d4V4/view?usp=sharing

Welikanda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-B_wWjCqUlbjcKPzkBdcsM8n9aB7W0RJ/view?usp=sharing

Pending List https://drive.google.com/file/d/15Q1f4zpeTqOF0soq6J3wGC3SqP6wleDO/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_bWTQQrLlxsa4tRQUkuvz6Y24S5GLzvV/view?usp=sharing

Matale District

Ambanganga Korale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14SQBUN6Lka3oxveEo1QqrnNBHRIYMlOj/view?usp=sharing

Dambulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11Dxanja8pxqQVkPjzWbKNNr8pCiSTVo2/view?usp=sharing

Galewela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BMxHe8SJDIrVa-9F-GogB8vx_fCghacl/view?usp=sharing

Laggala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mOUMJ2GC6ARug36i3K2QpqhHLxDcc0LR/view?usp=sharing

Mathale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1USxWeNpH4loH23tPWb6FPpBr3c2hyF_v/view?usp=sharing

Naula : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xzgsD4aDbhNbRcwHJkQfk7iNuuldbO7y/view?usp=sharing

Pallepola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OK7ziJnAIrpgZRQtwej68Zez9PfQNqz_/view?usp=sharing

Raththota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vo6PTpVZSv5qiIM87QveGB8LUTl3_3IF/view?usp=sharing

Ukuwela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fsvayVXfV_6ztswMlNSgquzJqqAMInbO/view?usp=sharing

Wilgamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Fg6k-I2mG-e5DMYe-DbykgePFwKTJ2fY/view?usp=sharing

Yatawatta : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1osBAEgUZ8e9JumI9GcJunliat8qGn7w3/view?usp=sharing

Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12SKqm5VjKRVESCSaaqmI77_6sW9FYEeQ/view?usp=sharing

Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Px6A_GclWeZ8IRakHzC3m1hpIphhy8I0/view?usp=sharing



