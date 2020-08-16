தொழில் பெறும் பட்டதாரிகளின் பெயர் பட்டியல் இணையத்தில் வெளியீடு

தெரிவு செய்யப்பட்டவர்களுக்கான கடிதங்கள் எதிர்வரும் நாட்களில் குறித்த அமைச்சினால் உரியவர்களுக்கு அனுப்பி வைக்கப்படும் என ஜனாதிபதி ஊடகப்பிரிவு ஏற்கனவே அறித்திருந்தமை குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.
இதன் கீழ் நியமனம் பெறுபவர்கள் எதிர்வரும் செப்டெம்பர் 02 ஆம் திகதி அருகிலுள்ள பிரதேச செயலகத்திற்கு சமூகமளிக்குமாறு அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
தெரிவு செய்யப்பட்ட குறைந்த வருமானம் கொண்ட ஒரு இலட்சம் பேரை தொழில்களில் அமர்த்தும் பணிகள், அதற்காக ஸ்தாபிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள செயலணியின் மூலம் எதிர்வரும் செப்டெம்பர் 02 ஆம் திகதி முதல் நடைமுறைப்படுத்தப்படவுள்ளனமை குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.
Anuradhapura District
Selected List
Galenbindunuwewa :
Galnewa :
Horowpothana :
Ipalogama :
Kahatagasdigiliya :
Kebithigollewa :
Kekirawa :
Madawachchiya :
Mahawilachchiya :
Mihinthale :
Nachchaduwa :
Nochchiyagama :
Nuwaragampalatha Central :
Nuwaragampalatha East :
Padaviya :
Palagala :
Palugaswewa :
Rajanganaya :
Rambewa :
Thalawa :
Thambuttegama :
Thirappane :
Pending List :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a9DXE_sK6MdXvFyQi5MxopJFq2MQlJVU/view?usp=sharing
Rejected List :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1H1-Hrn1Y4qCada96oJ3q_QsUZD_61ohq/view?usp=sharing
Rathnapura District
Ayagama :
Balangoda :
Eheliyagoda :
Elapatha :
Embilipitiya :
Godakawela :
Imbulpe :
Kahawaththa :
Kalawana :
Kiriella :
Kolonna :
Kuruwita :
Nivithigala :
Opanayake :
Pelmadulla :
Rathnapura :
Weligepola :
Pending List:
Rejected List :
Vauniya District
Vavuniya South :
Vavuniya :
Vavuniya North :
Vengalacheddikulam :
Pending List :
Rejected List :
Badulla District
Badulla:
Bandarawela :
Ella :
Haldummulla :
Hali-Ela :
Haputhale :
Kandeketiya :
Lunugala :
Mahiyangana :
Meegahakiwula :
Passara :
Ridimaliyadda :
Soranathota :
Uva-Paranagama :
Welimada :
Pending List :
Rejected List :
Ampara District
Addalachchena :
Akkaraipattu :
Alayadivembu :
Ampara :
Damana :
Dehiaththakandiya :
Irakkamam :
Kalmunai :
Kalmunai tamil :
Karaithivu :
Lahugala :
Mahaoya :
Navithanveli :
Ninthavur :
Padiyathalawa :
Pothuvil :
Sainthamaruthu :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aCVMqa8nH2cSeqDqZS-1_dp_FeyzEb2S/view?usp=sharing
Sammanthurai :
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Sp1QR1sjI1EW4rznbOnfOhiEe9xw2dBi/view?usp=sharing
Thirukkovil :
Uhana :
Pending List :
Rejected List :
Mannar District
Madu :
Mannar :
Manthei West :
Musali :
Nanattan :
Pending List :
Rejected List :
Kandy District
Akurana :
Delthota :
Doluwa :
Ganga Ihala Korale :
Gangawata Korale :
Harispattuwa :
Hatharaliyadda :
Kundasale :
Medadumbara :
Minipe :
Panwila :
Pasbage Korale :
Pathadumbara :
Pathahewaheta :
Poojapitiya :
Galagedara/Thumpane :
Udapalatha :
Ududumbara :
Udunuwara :
Yatinuwara :
Pending List :
Rejected List :
Kurunegala District
Alawwa :
Ambanpola :
Bamunakotuwa :
Bingiriya :
Ehatuwewa :
Galgamuwa :
Ganewatta :
Giribawa :
Ibbagamuwa :
Kobeigane :
Kotawehara :
Kuliyapitiya East :
Kuliyapitiya West :
Kurunegala :
Maho :
Mallawapitiya :
Maspotha :
Mawathagama :
Narammala :
Nikaweratiya :
Paduwasnuwara East :
Panduwasnuwara West – Hettipola :
Pannala :
Polgahawela :
Polpithigama :
Rasnayakapura :
Udubaddawa :
Wariyapola :
Weerambugedara :
Rideegama :
Pending List :
Rejected List :
Jaffna District
Delft :
Island_North_Velanai :
Island_South_kytes :
Jaffna :
Karainagar :
Nallur :
Thenmarachchi_Chavakachcheri :
Wadamarachchi_East :
Wadamarachchi_North :
Wadamarachchi_South :
Walikamam East :
Walikamam North :
Walikamam West :
Walikamam South :
Pending List :
Rejected List :
Hambantota District
Ambalanthota :
Angunukolapellessa :
Beliaththa :
Hambanthota :
Katuwana :
Lunugamwehera :
Okewela :
Sooriyawewa :
Tangalle :
Tissamaharamaya :
Walasmulla :
Weeraketiya :
Pending List :
Rejected List :
Trincomalee District
Gomarankadawala :
Kanthale :
Kinniya :
Kuchchaveli :
Muthur :
Padavi Sripura :
Seruwila :
Thambalagamuwa :
Trincomalee Four Gravets :
Werugal – Echchalampattu :
Pending List :
Rejected List :
Batticaloa District
Eravur Pattu :
Eravur-Town :
Kattankudy :
Koralei Pattu :
Koralei Pattu Central :
Koralei Pattu North – Vakarai :
Koralei Pattu South Kiran :
Koralei Pattu West Oddamavadi :
Manmunai North :
Manmunai Pattu Arei Pattu :
Manmunai South Kaluwanchikudy :
Manmunai South West Padippalai :
Manmunai West Vavunativu :
Porativu Pattu Vellavely :
Pending List :
Rejected List :
Nuwara-Eliya District
Ambagamuwa :
Hanguranketha :
Kothmale :
NuwaraEliya :
Walapane :
Pending List :
Rejected List
Colombo District
Colombo :
Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia :
Homagama :
Kaduwela :
Kesbewa :
Kolonnawa :
Maharagama :
Moratuwa :
Padukka
Ratmalana :
Seethawaka – Hanwella :
Sri Jayawardhenapura – Kotte :
Thimbirigasyaya :
Pending List :
Rejected List :
Puttalam District
Anamaduwa :
Arachchi
Chilaw: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LP9V2N-YwbJ0k_WtCg3L1ZwIHg8BbSYk/view?usp=sharing
Dankotuwa: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1leysHIbsJ5o1510au_gkLvGIfu4FOxqE/view?usp=sharing
Kalpitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xpgYRZvTSaR26y7mDVtwiSdYp-2H5aet/view?usp=sharing
Karuwalagaswewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FJzTF8AZlR6OcmvlMXEjPRguzPlUpAoh/view?usp=sharing
Madampe : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1neF7REyzC_L8mTDyy5HpvATKW7HDBe8a/view?usp=sharing
Mahakumbukkadawala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oqOlP-2aA8NNAZUzJz5l-5X1i76tBVuR/view?usp=sharing
Mahawewa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1P_yqlIugR6QTH3YW4ZE1AhqL2oC-TTpE/view?usp=sharing
Mundel : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BlNk8_5D9aO2Q3o-e0m1T0LilKNTNkMK/view?usp=sharing
Nattandiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OPyETgvbsN89vLurmqPJW0edjToUdeMF/view?usp=sharing
Nwagattegama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1S9UZyxaxBjT6tLYZH-lPFM2B1vKQmdwn/view?usp=sharing
Pallama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ttyhuIOgk44GGg3wD4wydbxXRwDB5wTu/view?usp=sharing
Puttalam : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xTUdeXDAMPFyAvBH3n-tNa4g6HeREKRD/view?usp=sharing
Wanathawilluwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11WRdkwNccb_LU05-346jTZ0_cV03Ng_j/view?usp=sharing
Wennappuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r_j1wIZNcY256mM0aC46sAVQuu4Np64O/view?usp=sharing
Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GCL8hfQ4kVxkudFOeQ9qpfMqOg9eAmZn/view?usp=sharing
Rejected List: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tyCrB471YKMffb9eCTRWkttnuPCgj3gc/view?usp=sharing
Kalutara District
Agalawatta : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Zqv5uTd0v1abrj-k8TldkNFlNNrFXlS1/view?usp=sharing
Baduraliya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WuhSmAx32ttDr6TkLzfrG_4116SSRp8-/view?usp=sharing
Bandaragama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1X2pvkX6vBI1EDZKCFjCtSOj2lmjpwoO8/view?usp=sharing
Beruwala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hM-LVtAmrBXLUkh_sbZ4YoCRQUhXPRAK/view?usp=sharing
Bulathsinhala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-CH5BZ2REEsvKsVolpBB0EKVfFQw2s9E/view?usp=sharing
Dodangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/116Zta1RljAO-s6neWIPYNPb20upbNam8/view?usp=sharing
Horana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rdtL_suHYJNhZQv63S1PL1Y-VSLiAn8I/view?usp=sharing
Ingiriya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZUs_Jtb5GR0PBcJtgqPJ1lMoFXw-unnc/view?usp=sharing
Kalutara : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oCdHJ1VHWV4TUp6Q-LtDU10QnK52Ohs8/view?usp=sharing
Madurawala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/151YnxTfnoymKoiBolSkQESk9Y74zg1fN/view?usp=sharing
Mathugama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sBBm9XyBt5P8hbZEtfXzVZnqfXFdLZDF/view?usp=sharing
Millaniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1caxPJ95t4PMREAvAxharrwbGH1yK9KPE/view?usp=sharing
Panadura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bh71Y5n5Snj2LA41h4iq-N9R8P1dD-GD/view?usp=sharing
Walallawita : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ICSDYbXKMKAon1nUnji0wlpc_T4ud3-B/view?usp=sharing
Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vk9X1-3NqL2Jrr8NM9sarAFFY80v6RAq/view?usp=sharing
Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SXiMGz_FhCaAi5VXnGVegLV2rLFqbygE/view?usp=sharing
Galle District
Akmeemana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1prSw2PVvIqwwNzXwKwVqE37DWwzoGOwg/view?usp=sharing
Ambalangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O0CojXnmP8uHiHd1MXyAw4-cv-YmPC09/view?usp=sharing
Baddegama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1965B2u8OWcVF9pERkNMyYmNhiyMgwRlc/view?usp=sharing
Balapitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18XO_rlUAoG9A_GgRzz5BioEmz9lZTRgt/view?usp=sharing
Benthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/136RdoLkkQpBMFRj5hGme8YjKfuMonDhU/view?usp=sharing
Bope-Poddala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1E4txaNN7TN88SqAi3iT0sNN0uAx50ckF/view?usp=sharing
Elpitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/13UTfxj5yJlmXKNHz6zaXS__MeyJEuX7V/view?usp=sharing
Galle Four Gravets : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pf6WnUlWyzexxfxE0M4EO62t1UKJQVMQ/view?usp=sharing
Gonapinuwala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Lh585qEh-CdknSUOSJijZeB_-I3lywyU/view?usp=sharing
Habaraduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1N7fefEVpggZSqi5UDDrI3H7ZaBVYv41j/view?usp=sharing
Hikkaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KD390fro_eD_chhQuJIAq42gXQNGpfel/view?usp=sharing
Imaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xMvHCyxRgk1_zfuBPFXr1MHSjOvQBYvR/view?usp=sharing
Karandeniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DML-Fr64S7QU2hwFgjdnyGykdFmPu6zX/view?usp=sharing
Nagoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZItldmJe5dKmWZTAw7bhgwRTqQ5BoNFR/view?usp=sharing
Neluwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bfL7rrPvt7pZV9FUMP5SMHAEbvdle0oY/view?usp=sharing
Niyagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1t8iN3qKb88iHvkC8inNnqZ13gJVZYzsv/view?usp=sharing
Thawalama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dzrXQFAt-2sD6fNR_HPbSoIukbyYZpwr/view?usp=sharing
Weliwitiya – Divitura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jNKqNu-A-DPbJ2hBWiHHKJZyr1igaWx1/view?usp=sharing
Yakkalamulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BSQsU0WnvtHCswvJ1aRvUs-422X3hurm/view?usp=sharing
Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GqY9saA80qCv4DjCwHo3zfwWa29CN8Xm/view?usp=sharing
Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1u0nJ-veg2BkDgUgAJ_sNLJ27w-ERqnuF/view?usp=sharing
Monaragala District
Badalkumbura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JG608PObiAV74zilHOKAVEdcpFJ3pD1G/view?usp=sharing
Bibila : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dg02KcLmwHh36DzPo0KD6kbk3hsk7Lgs/view?usp=sharing
Buttala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_BSuF5seAIEdmy7SiMSuI89TO_-cApTQ/view?usp=sharing
Kataragama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GsP_wLQ69iElrez7QF8pIvqxNaiNgAPM/view?usp=sharing
Madulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1370wJ5_qkTvPD5uCJvcIqb0uIUsvp3R4/view?usp=sharing
Medagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pj4pzm9nuTn820Q4ACohacbEpxAO0B4H/view?usp=sharing
Monaragala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1miMMZ5vu6bY628affAJvZeycZqE8rLfV/view?usp=sharing
Sewanagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/139bGVSoLYpYwDQc_7XxqGXIZ4m7sJIop/view?usp=sharing
Siyambanduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FYAkOn1BkqYmqgodHibI2H4ofvTxBfl2/view?usp=sharing
Thanamalwila : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HCoxcbYjeUWdfl1iR42dR-MY9zd2-KbV/view?usp=sharing
Wellawaya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1seqk2JCEk3ZiXLX-c99ktDIkBPFWYEkt/view?usp=sharing
Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1C4iwtPF73GpqaZA9M3gPqiMAJMIphZmP/view?usp=sharing
Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o7J5oWrZKp817XTsuAtxLH1gMFVe9zi1/view?usp=sharing
Matara District
AKURESSA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W8rpuj7VBsseCv-jE6emBCSNXHsOEQ1C/view?usp=sharing
ATHURALIYA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NzZQ-49ICxNqpvLh7IGaac9jyY_TA6zX/view?usp=sharing
DEVINUWARA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IhgB8elQG4CjMblwSdprpR39xfTGBMx_/view?usp=sharing
DIKWELLA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gogk341etW5mj4JmhlExU-wAdOxh3wKT/view?usp=sharing
HAKMANA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tmyqGEhexy-ShtV-MdmtrxM_0GxBv5Uz/view?usp=sharing
KAMBURUPITIYA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DWgeX63_ysNqsMXRU1KbO76i0U03UnMX/view?usp=sharing
KIRINDA – PUHULWELLA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZN0kCRWjAcp8paOhyIrO-hT4s0EsXz5g/view?usp=sharing
KOTAPOLA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1trApZmxbvNxsTmYOD7geBc0d_p-JTpw2/view?usp=sharing
MALIMBODA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Q3dd69NJzHOWYAp3RJseV6zHBKQ8Mf-7/view?usp=sharing
MATARA (Four gravets) : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WPpi6FZPZbtvaSsqWwqLugZxYdcGr6er/view?usp=sharing
MULATIYANA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1MSvlXon6V9e9xU3fUqFB78kcledt5Q86/view?usp=sharing
PASGODA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i7gIWv3XlqEtmLXoxZ2ahh0tlaYsfoC6/view?usp=sharing
PITABEDDARA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UR4HMm8GEJjUh4p3fGwc6XkPi8UUFXSA/view?usp=sharing
THIHAGODA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sOvcKdBF5QNHWKrt7lTjooCYRdtCpjaz/view?usp=sharing
WELIGAMA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12e6P1Kw54QypGtDY3-0p1jUWX75AWeMS/view?usp=sharing
WELIPITIYA : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_jfAj8xGU_BaHek8f_efaMAkLzBa40TP/view?usp=sharing
Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O4YOhErII55gpfyprTXVEktVnb9y2rnF/view?usp=sharing
Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cOTr3S7whzYFQemH00RBudoXSP-ZeSWb/view?usp=sharing
Kegalle District
Aranayaka : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17L3Rt1hNjGZxn7s6c8izXEpPjvAilNrj/view?usp=sharing
Bulathkohupitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18m8PRyGYQaSGt6B5TbDH0sDXoCnxbKy9/view?usp=sharing
Dehiovita : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BfwVyohZHl9KYnDlMLQvEWE4rpxCbK4w/view?usp=sharing
Deraniyagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z9LMRWCDqR2nRYyiC_Q4iN9toS-qLJPL/view?usp=sharing
Galigamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1s5Vkwjw1KKxsQDNSahp5GHMmT3B-jo5u/view?usp=sharing
Kegalle : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sz8k8QOut1dwNqPwPAisWEJ3GgOnx_9i/view?usp=sharing
Mawanella : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EaNEkIyseJXO4FR5WmMUSBBMDcad4W5p/view?usp=sharing
Rambukkana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sjdM9JpuPduyhJNjN4nTPVzJiuQsR_db/view?usp=sharing
Ruwanwella : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wfjxl_sJPevBklXUB4T2JnhFAAs1OTtx/view?usp=sharing
Warakapola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1p_XX2cyM_RfbZ9l1fyGa3lmXVmSrbh6z/view?usp=sharing
Yatiyanthota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dAAvuGzXtNvcTQIrbWHFisX193C5aGpH/view?usp=sharing
Pending List: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OBy0Wz2KMvArBk39sqhfy8FA0v3yYcux/view?usp=sharing
Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14NXrKeFB8L0BzMj7Xu6iP-m5OcLrQwyb/view?usp=sharing
Kilinochchi District
Kandavalai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bsslYpRbGKj4SfAnWbFcszQko76uz-FQ/view?usp=sharing
Karachchi : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vblcf1sT3V3gcFMoud9oHCbv-x-WFfJe/view?usp=sharing
Pachchileippali : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hMao8iZbuMoxvFxMQUzP7rSEsnrIn6Ju/view?usp=sharing
Punakari : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18M2hA9b4omuDccNixiv5PwVq0idvXKK7/view?usp=sharing
Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fnmh3f9dNdk9hIKAlofvhbXzGwYGK0BA/view?usp=sharing
Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17bzRvoPUuatwscSdjOM_pBxEIex_d61m/view?usp=sharing
Mulathivu District
Manthei East : https://drive.google.com/file/d/189-33RNtmatdSyJ4turI7i_j8WaedLan/view?usp=sharing
Maritime Pattu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k0FgzTMzCwZpYb-sP6408YAm1c6jl6uA/view?usp=sharing
Oddusudan : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g3dN8oemzSrt70AK9fnUSytZFkPu7Fff/view?usp=sharing
Puthukkudiyiruppu : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TptYynG1juTistrWC0KeKLDleCmswPXf/view?usp=sharing
Thunukkai : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-9TeCVQ23Nv7b4tbZSuwIW0Wpt417_Gh/view?usp=sharing
Welioya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FogUMcVkKJdBAp8XDRdGhwjigZAxC2vP/view?usp=sharing
Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18O74vkwC9lUdf7lThbOPvzAWgdRDCb9D/view?usp=sharing
Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uP52py2YLBJq3uPecj8s_EUgTbfNMaI8/view?usp=sharing
Gampaha District
Attanagalla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_qr0NtO19fAFhU7T7kTwV9okyl7QbJds/view?usp=sharing
Biyagama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xJ_h6P5r8qnJfbtlFYlH9UWVHteZgSva/view?usp=sharing
Divulapitiya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A-yVv3wd1I9AI91ZFdjUpI53D3LvGEeb/view?usp=sharing
Dompe : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11AV4XEsFU-L8l7YTBKOh-mkuAbrEJ3E5/view?usp=sharing
Gampaha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/17fa3dOlYJ10IhVP1LthDuB5O9QAsTBev/view?usp=sharing
Ja-Ela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BWg-54_8eaAxtTwc5E25mYD2qkCJwVOd/view?usp=sharing
Katana : https://drive.google.com/file/d/16CZlku_Y7rUKn76kCxbftrSz-Lblreij/view?usp=sharing
Kelaniya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Tymi664jEq2Vh9lQCD_muTfE_G_kecnN/view?usp=sharing
Mahara-Kadawatha : https://drive.google.com/file/d/18HclSWEfeXgA82TvN22gos9SswNGXo42/view?usp=sharing
Meerigiama : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_Z4ktyf4973-CnmJrxTEblxUmkRJWlzy/view?usp=sharing
Negambo : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rOq4s5cf0ggLZ349Fgg8DSQZpBPPOIm1/view?usp=sharing
Wattala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gDDPmlbHG3yH13e_aUOHubDJA-dqvCzi/view?usp=sharing
Minuwangoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1n0sXopIuhu_pj0kpH-Zh0B1Q5F4KzthA/view?usp=sharing
Pending List : HTTPS://drive.google.com/file/d/1nALvC0rfJiyQkqpbwLwPB8ew3jPKt77j/view?usp=sharing
Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_nlWKbp8R25oxckonCYOmc5vIIaDYBkk/view?usp=sharing
Polonnaruwa District
Dimbulagala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FAXw3bwvs-oc-CDmV5UUggUocPMWUOGP/view?usp=sharing
Elahera : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YzPoeqpT1Kk9fF3LfdnmSyeiE3sYl2TK/view?usp=sharing
Hingurakgoda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GMSMLW2rtVAj1MfaeHZQ71rxElA2EbuW/view?usp=sharing
Lankapura : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14rOxYvMStQJddIaGMV20w5H3ecTSOO1Q/view?usp=sharing
Medirigiriya : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JBQU58m_OE3kJpCOHZsRaJ1b6dXIb1ZO/view?usp=sharing
Thamankaduwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knv8IvG0mjE7fIVTL_xcKNgboZm5d4V4/view?usp=sharing
Welikanda : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-B_wWjCqUlbjcKPzkBdcsM8n9aB7W0RJ/view?usp=sharing
Pending List https://drive.google.com/file/d/15Q1f4zpeTqOF0soq6J3wGC3SqP6wleDO/view?usp=sharing
Rejected List https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_bWTQQrLlxsa4tRQUkuvz6Y24S5GLzvV/view?usp=sharing
Matale District
Ambanganga Korale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/14SQBUN6Lka3oxveEo1QqrnNBHRIYMlOj/view?usp=sharing
Dambulla : https://drive.google.com/file/d/11Dxanja8pxqQVkPjzWbKNNr8pCiSTVo2/view?usp=sharing
Galewela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BMxHe8SJDIrVa-9F-GogB8vx_fCghacl/view?usp=sharing
Laggala : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mOUMJ2GC6ARug36i3K2QpqhHLxDcc0LR/view?usp=sharing
Mathale : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1USxWeNpH4loH23tPWb6FPpBr3c2hyF_v/view?usp=sharing
Naula : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xzgsD4aDbhNbRcwHJkQfk7iNuuldbO7y/view?usp=sharing
Pallepola : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OK7ziJnAIrpgZRQtwej68Zez9PfQNqz_/view?usp=sharing
Raththota : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Vo6PTpVZSv5qiIM87QveGB8LUTl3_3IF/view?usp=sharing
Ukuwela : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fsvayVXfV_6ztswMlNSgquzJqqAMInbO/view?usp=sharing
Wilgamuwa : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Fg6k-I2mG-e5DMYe-DbykgePFwKTJ2fY/view?usp=sharing
Yatawatta : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1osBAEgUZ8e9JumI9GcJunliat8qGn7w3/view?usp=sharing
Pending List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/12SKqm5VjKRVESCSaaqmI77_6sW9FYEeQ/view?usp=sharing
Rejected List : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Px6A_GclWeZ8IRakHzC3m1hpIphhy8I0/view?usp=sharing