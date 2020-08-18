English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

ஜனநாயக கட்சியின் ஜனாதிபதி வேட்பாளர் Joe Biden

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 - 9:01

ஜோ பயிடன் அமெரிக்கா ஜனநாயக கட்சியின் ஜனாதிபதி வேட்பாளராக உத்தியோக பூர்வமாக அறிவித்துள்ளதாக தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

சர்வதேச ஊடங்கள் இதனை தெரிவித்துள்ளன.


