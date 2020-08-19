English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

6.55 மணிக்கான தலைப்பு செய்திகள்

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 - 18:04

6.55 மணிக்கான தலைப்பு செய்திகள்



புதிய அரசாங்கத்திடமிருந்து மற்றுமோர் மகிழ்ச்சியான செய்தி...!
19 August 2020
மின்சார விநியோக தடை : முழுமையான விபரங்கள் இதோ
18 August 2020
பகல் வேளைகளிலும் மின்சார துண்டிப்பை ஏற்படுத்துவதற்கு திட்டம்
19 August 2020
மின்சார விநியோகத் தடை தொடர்பான விபரங்கள்
19 August 2020
போக்குவரத்து சேவையினை மேம்படுத்துமாறு ஆலோசனை
18 August 2020
ஜனநாயக கட்சியின் ஜனாதிபதி வேட்பாளர் Joe Biden
19 August 2020
6.8 மற்றும் 6.9 ரிக்டர் அளவில் நில அதிர்வுகள்
19 August 2020
சர்வதேச ரீதியில் கொவிட்-19 தொற்று..
19 August 2020
எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்ரமணியத்தின் உடல் நிலையில் முன்னேற்றம்..
18 August 2020
