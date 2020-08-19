English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

தாயகம் திரும்பிய 745 பேர்

Thursday, 20 August 2020 - 7:36

குவைட் ஐக்கிய அரவு இராச்சியம் கட்டார் மற்றும் இந்தியாவில் தங்கியிருந்த இலங்கையர்கள் 745 பேர் இன்று அதிகாலை கட்டுநாயக்க மற்றும் மத்தளை விமான நிலையத்தினை  வந்தடைந்தனர்.


