தாயகம் திரும்பிய 745 பேர்
Thursday, 20 August 2020 - 7:36
குவைட் ஐக்கிய அரவு இராச்சியம் கட்டார் மற்றும் இந்தியாவில் தங்கியிருந்த இலங்கையர்கள் 745 பேர் இன்று அதிகாலை கட்டுநாயக்க மற்றும் மத்தளை விமான நிலையத்தினை வந்தடைந்தனர்.
