09வது நாடாளுமன்றின் எதிர்கட்சி தலைவர்

Thursday, 20 August 2020 - 11:07

09வது நாடாளுமன்றின் எதிர்கட்சி தலைவராக ஐக்கிய மக்கள் சக்தி தலைவர் சஜித் பிரேமதாச நியமிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளார்.




