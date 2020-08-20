English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

சற்று முன்னர் மேலும் 3 பேருக்கு கொரோனா..!

Thursday, 20 August 2020 - 21:21

கொரோனா தொற்றால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 2918 ஆக அதிகரித்துள்ளது.


