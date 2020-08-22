English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

6.55 மணிக்கான தலைப்பு செய்திகள்

Saturday, 22 August 2020 - 18:32

6.55+%E0%AE%AE%E0%AE%A3%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%95%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%95%E0%AE%BE%E0%AE%A9+%E0%AE%A4%E0%AE%B2%E0%AF%88%E0%AE%AA%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%AA%E0%AF%81+%E0%AE%9A%E0%AF%86%E0%AE%AF%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%A4%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%95%E0%AE%B3%E0%AF%8D
6.55 மணிக்கான தலைப்பு செய்திகள்



Trending News

இன்று அதிகாலை இடம்பெற்ற கோர விபத்து...! 05 பேர் பலி
22 August 2020
இன்று அதிகாலை இடம்பெற்ற கோர விபத்து...! 05 பேர் பலி
இன்று நள்ளிரவு முதல் ஏற்படவுள்ள மாற்றம்..!
21 August 2020
இன்று நள்ளிரவு முதல் ஏற்படவுள்ள மாற்றம்..!
எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்ரமணியத்தின் உடல்நிலையில் மாற்றம்....! வீண்போகாத பிரார்த்தனைகள்
22 August 2020
எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்ரமணியத்தின் உடல்நிலையில் மாற்றம்....! வீண்போகாத பிரார்த்தனைகள்
நேற்று அடையாளம் காணப்பட்ட கொரோனா தொற்றாளர்கள் தொடர்பில் வெளியான தகவல்கள்....!
22 August 2020
நேற்று அடையாளம் காணப்பட்ட கொரோனா தொற்றாளர்கள் தொடர்பில் வெளியான தகவல்கள்....!
சற்று முன்னர் மேலும் 14 பேருக்கு கொரோனா..!
21 August 2020
சற்று முன்னர் மேலும் 14 பேருக்கு கொரோனா..!

International News

மேலதிக சிகிச்சைக்காக ஜேர்மனிக்கு கொண்டுச் சென்ற ரஷ்ய எதிர்க்கட்சித் தலைவர்
22 August 2020
மேலதிக சிகிச்சைக்காக ஜேர்மனிக்கு கொண்டுச் சென்ற ரஷ்ய எதிர்க்கட்சித் தலைவர்
ஈரான் மீது தடை விதிக்க முடியாது- அமெரிக்காவுக்கு எதிராக கொதித்தெழுந்த 13 நாடுகள்
22 August 2020
ஈரான் மீது தடை விதிக்க முடியாது- அமெரிக்காவுக்கு எதிராக கொதித்தெழுந்த 13 நாடுகள்
இந்தியாவில் மிக வேகமாக பரவி வரும் கொரோனா தொற்று..!
22 August 2020
இந்தியாவில் மிக வேகமாக பரவி வரும் கொரோனா தொற்று..!
எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்ரமணியத்தின் உடல்நிலையில் மாற்றம்....! வீண்போகாத பிரார்த்தனைகள்
22 August 2020
எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்ரமணியத்தின் உடல்நிலையில் மாற்றம்....! வீண்போகாத பிரார்த்தனைகள்
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.