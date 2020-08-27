English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

ராஜித்த மற்றும் ரூமிக்கு பிணை..

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 10:45

வெள்ளை வேன் விவகாரம் தொடர்பில் ராஜித்த சேனாரத்ன மற்றும்  SPCயின்  முன்னாள் தலைவர் ரூமி முஹம்மட்  ஆகியோருக்கு  குற்றப்பத்திரம் தாக்கல் செய்யப்பட்டு பிணை வழங்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.


