உயர் தர பரீட்சை திகதி அறிப்பு

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 11:11

உயர் தர பரீட்சை ஒக்டோபர் மதம் 12 ஆம் திகதி தொடக்கம் நவம்பர் மாதம் 06 ஆம் திகதி வரை நடைபெறவுள்ளது.


