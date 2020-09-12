,
அதிரடியாக கைது செய்யப்பட்ட இரண்டு பேர்..!
Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 9:52
கெளும் இந்திக்க எனப்படும் கொழும்பு மற்றும் தென் மாகாண பகுதிகளில் உள்ள பாதாள உலகக்குழு உறுப்பினர்களுக்கு ஆயுதம் வழங்கியதாக சந்தேகிக்கப்படும் இருவர் கைது செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.
