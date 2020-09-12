English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

11.55 மணிக்கான தலைப்பு செய்திகள் - காணொளி

Sunday, 13 September 2020 - 11:35

11.55+%E0%AE%AE%E0%AE%A3%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%95%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%95%E0%AE%BE%E0%AE%A9+%E0%AE%A4%E0%AE%B2%E0%AF%88%E0%AE%AA%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%AA%E0%AF%81+%E0%AE%9A%E0%AF%86%E0%AE%AF%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%A4%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%95%E0%AE%B3%E0%AF%8D+-+%E0%AE%95%E0%AE%BE%E0%AE%A3%E0%AF%8A%E0%AE%B3%E0%AE%BF+
11.55 மணிக்கான தலைப்பு செய்திகள் - காணொளி 






Trending News

நபர் ஒருவர் வர்த்தக நிலையத்தில் தேங்காய் எண்ணெய் திருடிய விதம்..!காணொளி
12 September 2020
நபர் ஒருவர் வர்த்தக நிலையத்தில் தேங்காய் எண்ணெய் திருடிய விதம்..!காணொளி
கொழும்பு நகருக்குள் பிரவேசிக்கும் சாரதிகளுக்கு முக்கிய அறிவிப்பு
12 September 2020
கொழும்பு நகருக்குள் பிரவேசிக்கும் சாரதிகளுக்கு முக்கிய அறிவிப்பு
மீரா மிதுன் உயிரிழந்துவிட்டாரா? மகளைக் காணாது கதறி அழும் தாயார்
12 September 2020
மீரா மிதுன் உயிரிழந்துவிட்டாரா? மகளைக் காணாது கதறி அழும் தாயார்
சற்றுமுன்னர் மேலும் 23 கொரோனா தொற்றாளர்கள் அடையாளம்
12 September 2020
சற்றுமுன்னர் மேலும் 23 கொரோனா தொற்றாளர்கள் அடையாளம்
தீப்பிற்றிய எம்.டி.நிவ் டயமன்ட் கப்பல் தொடர்பில் வெளியான தகவல்..!
12 September 2020
தீப்பிற்றிய எம்.டி.நிவ் டயமன்ட் கப்பல் தொடர்பில் வெளியான தகவல்..!

International News

போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்ட ஏதிலிகள் மீது காவல்துறையினர் கண்ணீர்ப்புகை பிரயோகம்
12 September 2020
போராட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்ட ஏதிலிகள் மீது காவல்துறையினர் கண்ணீர்ப்புகை பிரயோகம்
6.1 ரிச்டர் அளவில் உணரப்பட்ட நில நடுக்கம்...!
12 September 2020
6.1 ரிச்டர் அளவில் உணரப்பட்ட நில நடுக்கம்...!
இந்தியாவை விட்டு விலக மறுக்கும் கொரோனா...! அதிகரிக்கும் உயிரிழப்புக்கள்
12 September 2020
இந்தியாவை விட்டு விலக மறுக்கும் கொரோனா...! அதிகரிக்கும் உயிரிழப்புக்கள்
பிரபல நகைச்சுவை நடிகர் திடீர் மரணம்..!
10 September 2020
பிரபல நகைச்சுவை நடிகர் திடீர் மரணம்..!
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.