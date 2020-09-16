,
போதை பொருள் வர்த்தகர் ஒருவர் கைது..!
Thursday, 17 September 2020 - 17:48
தெமட்டகொடை பேஸ்லைன் வீதியில் பாடசாலை மாணவர்களை இலக்கு வைத்து போதை பொருள் வர்த்தகத்தில் ஈடுபட்ட நபர் ஒருவர் கைது செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளார்.
