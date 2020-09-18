English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

11.55 மணிக்கான தலைப்பு செய்திகள் - காணொளி

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 11:16

11.55 மணிக்கான தலைப்பு செய்திகள் - காணொளி



நாடாளுமன்றிற்குள் ஆபாச படம் பார்த்த நாடாளுமன்ற உறுப்பினர்...!
18 September 2020
புதிய வாகனம் ஒன்றை கொள்வனவு செய்ய எதிர்பார்க்கும் நபர்களுக்கான ஓர் அறிவித்தல்..!
18 September 2020
வீடில்லா பிரச்சினையா..! அரசாங்கத்திடம் இருந்து ஓர் நற்செய்தி
18 September 2020
பொது மக்களுக்கான எச்சரிக்கை...!
18 September 2020
போக்குவரத்து ஒழுங்கை சட்டம் தொடர்பில் வெளியான விசேட தகவல்..!காணொளி இணைப்பு
18 September 2020
டிக் டொக் செயலியில் தனிப்பட்ட தகவல்கள் திருடப்படுவதாக தகவல்...! தடை செய்த அமெரிக்கா..!
19 September 2020
கொவிட் 19 இரண்டாவது அலையை எதிர்கொண்டுள்ள பிரித்தானியா..
19 September 2020
எச்சரிக்கை விடுக்கும் உலக சுகாதார ஸ்தாபனம்..!
18 September 2020
தாய்வான் நீரிணை வான்பரப்பில் சீன குண்டுவீச்சு விமானங்கள்...!
18 September 2020
