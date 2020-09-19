English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

6.55 மணிக்கான தலைப்பு செய்திகள்

Saturday, 19 September 2020 - 18:03

6.55+%E0%AE%AE%E0%AE%A3%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%95%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%95%E0%AE%BE%E0%AE%A9+%E0%AE%A4%E0%AE%B2%E0%AF%88%E0%AE%AA%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%AA%E0%AF%81+%E0%AE%9A%E0%AF%86%E0%AE%AF%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%A4%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%95%E0%AE%B3%E0%AF%8D
6.55 மணிக்கான தலைப்பு செய்திகள்

இந்த செய்தியறிக்கையை YouTube வாயிலாக நேரடியாக கண்டுகளிக்கலாம்



Trending News

கல்வி அமைச்சின் விசேட தீர்மானம்...!மாணவர்களுக்கான விசேட செய்தி
19 September 2020
கல்வி அமைச்சின் விசேட தீர்மானம்...!மாணவர்களுக்கான விசேட செய்தி
நிதியமைச்சிடம் இருந்து பொது மக்களுக்கான ஓர் விசேட செய்தி..!
19 September 2020
நிதியமைச்சிடம் இருந்து பொது மக்களுக்கான ஓர் விசேட செய்தி..!
இலங்கை வாழ் மக்களுக்கு வளிமண்டலவியல் திணைக்களத்திடம் இருந்து ஓர் விசேட அறிவிப்பு..!
19 September 2020
இலங்கை வாழ் மக்களுக்கு வளிமண்டலவியல் திணைக்களத்திடம் இருந்து ஓர் விசேட அறிவிப்பு..!
அதிகரித்து வரும் மலேரியா நோயாளிகளின் எண்ணிக்கை..!
19 September 2020
அதிகரித்து வரும் மலேரியா நோயாளிகளின் எண்ணிக்கை..!
அரிசியை பதுக்கினால் இதுவே நடக்கும்..!எச்சரிக்கிறார் பந்துல குணவர்தன
18 September 2020
அரிசியை பதுக்கினால் இதுவே நடக்கும்..!எச்சரிக்கிறார் பந்துல குணவர்தன

International News

இந்தியா முழுவதும் தாக்குதல் நடத்த திட்டம்: அதிரடியாக கைது செய்யப்பட்ட ஒன்பது பேர்
19 September 2020
இந்தியா முழுவதும் தாக்குதல் நடத்த திட்டம்: அதிரடியாக கைது செய்யப்பட்ட ஒன்பது பேர்
கடந்த 24 மணிநேரத்தில் இந்தோனேஷியாவில் பதிவான அதிகளவான கொரோனா தொற்றாளர்கள்..!
19 September 2020
கடந்த 24 மணிநேரத்தில் இந்தோனேஷியாவில் பதிவான அதிகளவான கொரோனா தொற்றாளர்கள்..!
டிக் டொக் செயலியில் தனிப்பட்ட தகவல்கள் திருடப்படுவதாக தகவல்...! தடை செய்த அமெரிக்கா..!
19 September 2020
டிக் டொக் செயலியில் தனிப்பட்ட தகவல்கள் திருடப்படுவதாக தகவல்...! தடை செய்த அமெரிக்கா..!
கொவிட் 19 இரண்டாவது அலையை எதிர்கொண்டுள்ள பிரித்தானியா..
19 September 2020
கொவிட் 19 இரண்டாவது அலையை எதிர்கொண்டுள்ள பிரித்தானியா..
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.