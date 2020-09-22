English(current) සිංහල Hiru Gossip

இஹலகமகே தர்சனவின் உதவியாளர் கைது...!

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 - 8:49

%E0%AE%87%E0%AE%B9%E0%AE%B2%E0%AE%95%E0%AE%AE%E0%AE%95%E0%AF%87+%E0%AE%A4%E0%AE%B0%E0%AF%8D%E0%AE%9A%E0%AE%A9%E0%AE%B5%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%A9%E0%AF%8D+%E0%AE%89%E0%AE%A4%E0%AE%B5%E0%AE%BF%E0%AE%AF%E0%AE%BE%E0%AE%B3%E0%AE%B0%E0%AF%8D+%E0%AE%95%E0%AF%88%E0%AE%A4%E0%AF%81...%21
சிறைவைக்கப்பட்டுள்ள போதை பொருள் வர்த்தகரான இஹலகமகே தர்சன என அறியப்படும் ஐடி என்பவரின் உதவியாளர் ஹெரோயினுடன் கல்கிஸ்ஸவில் வைத்து கைது செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளார்.


Trending News

அணிந்திருந்த ஆடை காரணமாக நாடாளுமன்றிலிருந்து வெளியேறிய அதாவுல்லா (காணொளி)
22 September 2020
அணிந்திருந்த ஆடை காரணமாக நாடாளுமன்றிலிருந்து வெளியேறிய அதாவுல்லா (காணொளி)
மர்மான முறையில் உயிரிழந்துள்ள 16 வயது பாடசாலை மாணவி..!
22 September 2020
மர்மான முறையில் உயிரிழந்துள்ள 16 வயது பாடசாலை மாணவி..!
மனிதாபிமானம் இன்னும் மரணிக்கவில்லை- நெஞ்சை நெகிழ வைக்கும் இளைஞனின் செயல் (காணொளி)
22 September 2020
மனிதாபிமானம் இன்னும் மரணிக்கவில்லை- நெஞ்சை நெகிழ வைக்கும் இளைஞனின் செயல் (காணொளி)
மகனின் கண்முன்னே பரிதாபமாக பலியான தாய்- மாரவில பகுதியில் சம்பவம்
22 September 2020
மகனின் கண்முன்னே பரிதாபமாக பலியான தாய்- மாரவில பகுதியில் சம்பவம்
சாரதிகளுக்கான விசேட அறிவிப்பு
22 September 2020
சாரதிகளுக்கான விசேட அறிவிப்பு

International News

90 திமிங்கிலங்கள் உயிரிழந்தன...!
22 September 2020
90 திமிங்கிலங்கள் உயிரிழந்தன...!
கொரோனா எதிரொலி- பிரித்தானியாவில் 10 மணியுடன் உணவகங்களுக்கு பூட்டு
22 September 2020
கொரோனா எதிரொலி- பிரித்தானியாவில் 10 மணியுடன் உணவகங்களுக்கு பூட்டு
விரிவான சீர்திருத்தங்கள் இல்லாமல், நம்பிக்கை நெருக்கடியை எதிர்கொள்ளும் ஐ.நா சபை- பிரதமர் மோடி
22 September 2020
விரிவான சீர்திருத்தங்கள் இல்லாமல், நம்பிக்கை நெருக்கடியை எதிர்கொள்ளும் ஐ.நா சபை- பிரதமர் மோடி
வீடன் விண்வெளி கூட்டுத்தாபனத்தின் முக்கிய அறிவிப்பு
21 September 2020
வீடன் விண்வெளி கூட்டுத்தாபனத்தின் முக்கிய அறிவிப்பு
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.