குளவிக் கொட்டுக்கு இலக்கான நபர் பரிதாபமாக பலி
Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 10:47
குளவிக் கொட்டுக்கு இலக்காகி பதுளை மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சைப் பெற்று வந்த ஹப்புத்தளை-புதுக்காடு பகுதியைச் சேர்ந்த 45 வயதுடைய நபர் உயிரிழந்துள்ளார்.
